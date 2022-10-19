It's time to go out trick-or-treating and get the best costumes to celebrate Halloween. Also, it's time to see which are the scariest movies to marathon during the most awaited night. Here, check out the best options (new and classics) out there.

What are the best horror movies to watch on Halloween 2022?

2022 has been an important year for horror productions. We have seen how several projects were developed as the months went by. Not only movies but multiple TV series, some like The Midnight Club or The Watcher, both from Netflix. Now, it's time to choose the ideal watchlist for Halloween.

Already on the schedule are some big premieres before one of the most important and entertaining holidays arrives. First up is Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities on October 25 and the series will give way to 28 Days Haunted, a new reality TV series that follows different teams as they take on 28 days in some of the US's most haunted locations.

Halloween is only 13 days away, so here we are going to prepare you in the best way to make great scary marathons, with new great productions and the most iconic classics that have endured over time and have become cult movies. Here, check how and where to see them:

Halloween 2022: What are the best horror movies to watch on streaming?

Us – Available on fuboTV.

Adelaide Wilson, her husband and two children visit the house where she grew up by the beach. There, Adelaide has an ominous premonition that precedes an eerie encounter: four masked men appear in front of her house. When the masks are removed, the family can see that the individuals look exactly like them.

Amityville: The Awakening – Available on fuboTV.

Belle, her little sister, and her comatose twin brother move into a new house with their single mother Joan in order to save money to help pay for her brother’s expensive healthcare. But when strange phenomena begin to occur in the house including the miraculous recovery of her brother, Belle begins to suspect her Mother isn’t telling her everything and soon realizes they just moved into the infamous Amityville house.

Smile – Is not available to stream with a subscription service, purchase or to rent because is still available in all movie theaters.

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

Scream 5 – Available on fuboTV and Paramount+.

Twenty-five years after a spate of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new copycat killer has donned the Ghostface mask to resurrect secrets from the past.

It (2017) – Available on HBO Max.

Several children from a small town in Maine team up to fight an evil entity that takes the form of a clown and has long emerged every 27 years to feast on children's blood.

Halloween Ends – Available on Peacock.

After 45 years, the most acclaimed horror franchise in the history of cinema comes to a terrifying and epic finale when Laurie Strode faces for the last time the incarnation of evil, Michael Myers, in a decisive confrontation that has nothing to do with what has been seen so far in the saga. Although this time only one of the two will survive.

Men – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to find a place to heal. But someone — or something — from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her, and what begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears.

Nope – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

The caretakers of a California horse ranch come across a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior. When things start falling from the sky and people go missing, OJ and his sister Em hatch a plan to film the terrifying phenomenon and strike it rich.

The Invitation – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

After her sister dies, Evie is left with no family, but a DNA test reveals the existence of a distant cousin. The new family invites her to a wedding in England, and what begins as a fairy tale turns into a nightmare.

Terrifier – Available on fuboTV.

Psychopathic clown Art terrorizes two girls during Halloween night, killing all those who get in his way.

Fresh – Available on Hulu.

Fresh follows Noa, who meets the attractive Steve at a grocery store and, given her frustration with dating apps, takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa falls in love.

Hellraiser – Available on Hulu.

Frank Cotton acquires the so-called Lamont's Cube, a sort of three-dimensional riddle that is said to open the gates of hell and give access to more than one sadistic pleasure. One night Frank unravels its opening, but instead of finding the promised pleasures, he finds pain and torture. The cube opens the portal to the Cenobites, guardians led by Pinhead, who lavish Frank with all manner of torture and bloody pleasures before he dies.

Bodies Bodies Bodies – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

A group of seven friends prepare a party in a secluded house during a hurricane and because the weather does not allow them to leave the place, they decide to start playing a game called Bodies, bodies, bodies: in which they have to solve fake murders. Due to the lies and secrets they have between them, the game starts to go wrong and the bonds of friendship begin to break. However, they soon discover that a real murder has taken place and they have to look for the murderer among them again.

Prey – Available on Hulu.

En 1719, una habilidosa guerrera comanche protege a su tribu de un depredador alienígena altamente evolucionado que caza humanos por deporte.

Crimes of the Future – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

In the future, some humans have begun to physically evolve at an accelerated rate, and Tenser and his partner live by having their organs removed. However, the government has a plan to use this ability.

Goodnight Mommy – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Two twins who do everything together welcome their mom back after her reconstructive surgery. However, the brothers suspect that there is something strange about their mother, something disturbing and perverse. Is their mom that woman?

Texas Chainsaw Massacre – Available on Netflix.

A group of four young idealists travel to the remote town of Harlow, Texas, to start a business. But their dream turns into a nightmare when they unwittingly disturb Leatherface, the deranged serial killer.

Barbarian – Available on Hulu and HBO Max.

Tess rents a house for the night during a visit to Detroit. When she arrives, she discovers that a man is already living in the house, but decides to stay anyway. She soon discovers that the stranger is not the only thing to fear.

What are the ideal classics to watch on Halloween?

Annabelle – Available on HBO Max.

John Form finds the perfect gift for Mia, his pregnant wife: a beautiful vintage doll named Annabelle. One night, a satanic sect brutally attacks them. In addition, they cause an evil entity to take possession of Annabelle.

Halloween – Available on fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video and Peacock.

Little Michael Myers murders his sister on Halloween night in 1963, for which he is committed to a mental institution. Six years later, Myers escapes from the hospital and returns to his hometown, Haddonfield, Illinois. The psychopath will begin a series of gruesome murders while one of the doctors who treated him at the hospital follows his trail.

Nightmare on Elm Street – Available on HBO Max.

Several young people in a small town regularly have nightmares in which they are chased by a man deformed by fire and wearing a glove ending in sharp blades. Some of them begin to be killed in their sleep by this being, who turns out to be a murderer whom the parents of these young people burned alive several years ago after discovering that he had murdered several children.

Carrie – Available on fuboTV.

Carrie White, a shy teenager raised by a religious fanatic is constantly humiliated by her high school classmates. However, Carrie is not just any girl, the young girl possesses psychic powers that manifest themselves when she feels dominated by anger. On prom day, the situation becomes unbearable for her.

Scream – Available on Paramount+.

A killer known as “Ghostface” begins killing off teenagers and the body count is rising. Sidney Prescott and her friends Gale and Dewey have made a discovery: Horror movies always follow a template. As they dissect the ‘rules’ of horror films, they find themselves entrenched in one that’s all too real.

The Conjuring – Available on HBO Max.

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren work to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in their farmhouse. Forced to confront a powerful entity, the Warrens find themselves caught in the most terrifying case of their lives.

Dead Silence – Available on Peacock.

Jamie returns to his hometown in search of answers to his wife’s murder, which occurred after receiving a weird package containing a ventriloquist dummy named Billy, which may be linked to the legend of ventriloquist Mary Shaw. Destined to find out the truth, Jamie goes to the town of Raven’s Fair, where Shaw used to perform and is buried. But Jamie is in for more than he expected.

Chucky – Available on fuboTV and Peacock.

When a six-year-old boy claims that his new doll has violently thrown his babysitter out of the window, no one believes him. But a long series of gruesome murders leads the detective on the case to the doll.

Final Destination – Available on HBO Max.

A young student has a premonition as he boards the plane on which he is about to go to Paris with his classmates. Sensing that something serious is going to happen, he and his friends disembark before takeoff. Indeed, the plane suffers a tragic accident, and the young people think they have escaped certain death thanks to their friend's premonition. But fate has not yet been defeated.

Insidious – Available on fuboTV and Peacock.

Josh, his wife Renai and their three children have just moved into an old house. But, after an unfortunate accident, one of the children goes into a coma and, at the same time, strange phenomena begin to occur in the house that terrify the family.

Case 39 – Available on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Emily Jenkins, a social services worker, studies what makes case number 39: a troubled abused girl whose parents are trying to kill her. After saving her, she soon discovers that the girl is not as innocent as she appears.

Sinister – Available on Peacock.

Ellison Oswald, a writer of crime stories is in a slump, hasn't had a hit in over 10 years and is desperate. When he discovers a film showing the deaths of a family, he vows to solve the mystery. He moves his own family to the victims' home and gets to work. However, when old footage and other clues point to a supernatural presence, Ellison discovers that living in that house could put his own family in danger.

Creep – Available on Netflix.

Looking for work, Aaron comes across a cryptic online ad: “$1,000 for the day. Filming service. Discretion is appreciated.” Low on cash and full of naiveté, he decides to go for it. He drives to a cabin in a remote mountain town where he meets Josef, his cinematic subject for the day. Josef is sincere and the project seems heartfelt, so Aaron begins to film. But as the day goes on, it becomes clear that Josef is not who he says, and his intentions are not at all pure.

Saw – Available on Peacock.

Obsessed with teaching his victims the value of life, a deranged, sadistic serial killer abducts the morally wayward. Once captured, they must face impossible choices in a horrific game of survival. The victims must fight to win their lives back, or die trying…

The Purge – Available on HBO Max.

Given the country’s overcrowded prisons, the U.S. government begins to allow 12-hour periods of time in which all illegal activity is legal. During one of these free-for-alls, a family must protect themselves from a home invasion.

World War Z – Available on Paramount+.

Life for former United Nations investigator Gerry Lane and his family seems content. Suddenly, the world is plagued by a mysterious infection turning whole human populations into rampaging mindless zombies. After barely escaping the chaos, Lane is persuaded to go on a mission to investigate this disease. What follows is a perilous trek around the world where Lane must brave horrific dangers and long odds to find answers before human civilization falls.

Jeepers Creepers – Available on AMC+.

A brother and sister driving home through an isolated countryside from college encounter a flesh-eating creature in the midst of its ritualistic eating spree.

Sleepy Hollow – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

In 1799, Detective Ichabod Crane is sent to Sleepy Hollow to investigate a triple crime. The victims were brutally decapitated.