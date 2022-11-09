One of the most important holidays of the year and the favorite of many people is approaching: Christmas. That's right, the year has flown by and it's time to celebrate with your loved ones. Here, we let you what and how to watch the best movies during the eve by streaming.

What are the best movies to watch on Christmas by streaming?

Halloween, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and finally, Christmas. There are only two months left in the year and even less time to celebrate the arrival of Santa Claus. It's time to start preparations and many families have already opted to take down the spooky decorations and replace them with cute reindeer, trees with lights and many other decorations.

Chances are that day there won't be too many stores open in the evening, so be sure to have your stock of drinks and snacks ready a few days before. Another great option is to stay at home with your loved ones and have a big marathon of Christmas movies, classic and modern.

Several streaming platforms are going to offer a great catalog, full of funny stories, love stories and more. Paramount+ is one of them. This week it is offering for all new users the opportunity to have 30 days free due to Veterans Day. In addition, it also included a special section with several productions (such as Top Gun) to honor former combatants.

Top 15 best Christmas movies and how to watch them at home

Home Alone (1990) – Available on Disney+.

Eight-year-old Kevin McCallister makes the most of the situation after his family unwittingly leaves him behind when they go on Christmas vacation. But when a pair of bungling burglars set their sights on Kevin’s house, the plucky kid stands ready to defend his territory. By planting booby traps galore, adorably mischievous Kevin stands his ground as his frantic mother attempts to race home before Christmas Day.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1994) – Available on Disney+.

Tired of scaring humans every October 31 with the same old bag of tricks, Jack Skellington, the spindly king of Halloween Town, kidnaps Santa Claus and plans to deliver shrunken heads and other ghoulish gifts to children on Christmas morning. But as Christmas approaches, Jack’s rag-doll girlfriend, Sally, tries to foil his misguided plans.

Scrooged (1988) – Available on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Frank Cross is a wildly successful television executive whose cold ambition and curmudgeonly nature has driven away the love of his life. But after firing staff member Eliot Loudermilk on Christmas Eve, Frank is visited by a series of ghosts who give him a chance to re-evaluate his actions and right the wrongs of his past.

Die Hard (1988) – Available on STARZ.

NYPD cop John McClane’s plan to reconcile with his estranged wife is thrown for a serious loop when, minutes after he arrives at her office, the entire building is overtaken by a group of terrorists. With little help from the LAPD, wisecracking McClane sets out to single-handedly rescue the hostages and bring the bad guys down.

White Christmas (1954) – Available on Netflix.

Two talented song-and-dance men team up after the war to become one of the hottest acts in show business. In time they befriend and become romantically involved with the beautiful Haynes sisters who comprise a sister act.

Elf (2003) – Available on HBO Max.

When young Buddy falls into Santa’s gift sack on Christmas Eve, he’s transported back to the North Pole and raised as a toy-making elf by Santa’s helpers. But as he grows into adulthood, he can’t shake the nagging feeling that he doesn’t belong. Buddy vows to visit Manhattan and find his real dad, a workaholic publisher.

Bad Santa (2003) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

A miserable conman and his partner pose as Santa and his Little Helper to rob department stores on Christmas Eve. But they run into problems when the conman befriends a troubled kid.

A Christmas Story (1983) – Available on HBO Max.

The comic mishaps and adventures of a young boy named Ralph, trying to convince his parents, teachers, and Santa that a Red Ryder B.B. gun really is the perfect Christmas gift for the 1940s.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) – Available on Paramount+.

An inventor living alone in a castle creates Edward, an artificial man. However, the inventor dies before finishing his project and leaves Edward with blades instead of hands. After the death of his creator, Edward lives in obscurity until he meets Peg, who takes him home. Soon Edward is well known in the neighborhood thanks to his gardening and hairdressing skills. However, trouble begins when Edward falls in love with Peg's daughter Kim.

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang (2005) – Available on fuboTV and Hulu.

A petty thief posing as an actor is brought to Los Angeles for an unlikely audition and finds himself in the middle of a murder investigation along with his high school dream girl and a detective who’s been training him for his upcoming role.

Gremlins (1984) – Available on fuboTV and Peacock.

When Billy Peltzer is given a strange but adorable pet named Gizmo for Christmas, he inadvertently breaks the three important rules of caring for a Mogwai, and unleashes a horde of mischievous gremlins on a small town.

The Princess Switch (2018) – Available on Netflix.

When a down-to-earth Chicago baker and a soon-to-be princess discover they look like twins, they hatch a Christmastime plan to trade places.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) – Available on Netflix.

Amy, Kiki and Carla – three under-appreciated and over-burdened women – rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for mothers: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers.

Holidate (2020) – Available on Netflix.

Tired of being single and spending the highlights of the year alone, such as Christmas, Valentine's Day and Thanksgiving, two strangers, Sloane and Jackson, agree to celebrate the holidays together.

Falling for Christmas (2022) – Available on Netflix.

A newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident.