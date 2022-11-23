Thanksgiving is just around the corner and soon the celebrations will begin. In case you want to spend an evening with your family in the most relaxed way, check here to see what movies you can watch on streaming.

What are the best movies to watch on Thanksgiving 2022?

Although many celebrate Thanksgiving, not everyone knows where the holiday comes from and why it is more important than Christmas. On the fourth Thursday of November each year, there are multiple holidays and activities for Americans of all backgrounds. There are many ways to celebrate the holiday.

A nice family dinner with the usual dishes (such as oven-roasted stuffed turkey with cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes and gravy), a fun board game or just a movie to remember the reason for the celebration are some of them. It has become a custom to get together to share food, as it is a way of showing appreciation.

The date commemorates the first harvest that the first British pilgrims had in 1621 after a long and hard winter. For three days they shared a feast with the Wampanoag natives from the northeastern U.S. state of Massachusetts. Abraham Lincoln was responsible for the official birth of the holiday in October 1863, in the midst of the Civil War.

Best movies to watch on Thanksgiving 2022

Knives Out (2019) Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Benoit Blanc, a ruthless detective, investigates the death of an elderly crime writer in the mansion of the deceased. Benoit will have to navigate the traps and lies that the eccentric family and servants of the novelist have concocted.

The Blind Side (2009) Available on HBO Max.

Based on true events. Michael Oher, a young black homeless man, is taken in by a white family, willing to give him all their support so that he can succeed both as a soccer player and in his private life. Oher, for his part, will also influence the Touhy family's life with his presence.

It's a Wonderful Life (1946) Available on fuboTV and Amazon Prime Video.

George Bailey is an honest and modest citizen who runs and keeps afloat a small family bank, despite the attempts of a powerful banker to ruin it. On Christmas Eve 1945, overwhelmed by the sudden disappearance of a large sum of money, which would mean not only the bankruptcy of his bank, but also a great scandal, he decides to commit suicide, but when he is about to do so, something extraordinary happens.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Available on HBO Max.

During their travel from Chicago to New York, Harry and Sally debate whether or not sex ruins a friendship between a man and a woman. Eleven years later, and they’re still no closer to finding the answer. Can a man and a woman be just friends? Harry thinks that's impossible, while Sally is convinced otherwise.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973) Available on Apple TV+.

Turkey, cranberries, pumpkin pie… and the Peanuts gang to share them with. This is going to be the greatest Thanksgiving ever! The fun begins when Peppermint Patty invites herself and her pals to Charlie Brown’s house for a REALLY big turkey party. Good grief! All our hero can cook is cold cereal and maybe toast. Is Charlie Brown doomed? Not when Linus, Snoopy and Woodstock chip in to save the (Thanksgiving) Day. With such good friends, Charlie Brown - and all of us - have so many reasons to be thankful.

Turkey Drop (2019) Available on fuboTV.

A young woman suspects that her high school boyfriend will break up with her when he returns from Thanksgiving break. To avoid the pain, she decides to take control of her life and pushes herself out of her comfort zone.

You’ve Got Mail (1998) Available on fuboTV and HBO Max.

The owners of two rival bookstores are unaware that they are having a virtual affair with each other. When they discover the truth, they must prevent their business rivalry from interfering with their growing personal intimacy.

Pieces of April (2003) Available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

Quirky and rebellious April Burns lives with her boyfriend in a low-rent New York City apartment miles away from her emotionally distant family. But when she discovers that her mother has a fatal form of breast cancer, she invites the clan to her place for Thanksgiving. While her father struggles to drive her family into the city, April — an inexperienced cook — runs into kitchen trouble and must ask a neighbor for help.

Holiday in the Wild (2019) Available on Netflix.

Kate embarks on a second solo honeymoon in Africa when her husband ends their marriage. After she and pilot Derek rescue a baby elephant, Kate cares for him and realizes how much she loves her new surroundings.

Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987) Available on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

A shower curtain salesman and an executive are on a flight bound for Chicago, but a storm forces them to land in Kansas. Now they will have to travel together by road to get home in time for Thanksgiving.

Sweet November (2001) Available on Tubi and Kanopy.

Advertising executive Nelson Moss is a self-absorbed and emotionally isolated man. One day, Nelson meets Sara, a charming and fearless woman whose passion for life overturns his arrogant and determined attitude.

Forrest Gump (1994) Available on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Sitting on a bench in Savannah, Georgia, Forrest Gump waits for the bus. While the bus is late in arriving, the young man tells his life story to the people who sit and wait with him. Although he suffers from a slight mental retardation, this does not prevent him from doing wonderful things. Without fully understanding what is going on around him, Forrest takes sides in the most important events in the history of the United States.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) Available on Hulu.

Life is a struggle for Chris Gardner. Evicted from his apartment, he and his young son find themselves alone with nowhere to go. Although Chris eventually lands a job as an intern at a prestigious financial firm, the position doesn't make him any money. The duo must live in a shelter and face many hardships, but Chris does not give up and fights to make a better life for himself and his son.

Addams Family Values (1993) Available on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Morticia gives birth to a baby boy, and the family names him Pubis. His brothers, Wednesday and Pugsley, soon become jealous of the newborn and try to kill him.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) Available on STARZ.

Daniel Hillard is considered by his children to be a wonderful father, although his wife is tired of him behaving like a child too. After a messy divorce, Daniel tries to get custody of his three children but the judge won't grant it. So he decides to disguise himself as an older woman and work as a nanny in his ex-wife's house to spend more time with them. This new role not only allows him to share more time with his children but will also make him a better father.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) Available on Hulu.

Paul Blart tries to make a living as a security guard at a shopping mall. No one takes his job seriously, but Paul will have to prove his worth when a robber locks the doors of the mall.

The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020) Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Miranda, a widow living with her three children, hires Bray Johnson to fix up her home after a devastating storm. Bray's presence revitalizes the family, but he has a secret that could change everything.

Little Women (2019) Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg are four sisters who travel across Massachusetts with their mother during the Civil War, a vacation they take without their itinerant evangelist father. During this vacation the teenagers discover love and the importance of family ties.

National Treasure (2004) Available on Disney+.

Benjamin Gates is an adventurous doctor specialized in history in search of the great treasure of the Templars and the Masons. In the search, he will live a series of events very much against him since the original of the Declaration of Independence will be stolen and he will be looked for by the FBI.

Chicken Run (2000) Available on Peacock.

This fun stop-motion and claymation adventure tells the story of an American rooster who falls in love with a beautiful hen on a British farm. The couple decides to run away from the farm, but they first have to face the evil farmer who tries to keep them under control. The chickens decide to attempt an escape so they don't end up turned into chicken pot pies.

Holidate (2020) Available on Netflix.

Tired of being single and spending the highlights of the year alone, such as Christmas, Valentine's Day and Thanksgiving, two strangers, Sloane and Jackson, agree to celebrate the holidays together.

Free Birds (2013) Available on STARZ.

Two turkeys discover a time machine, and decide to use it to travel back to the first Thanksgiving and prevent their species from becoming the main course on the menu.

The Holiday (2006) Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Two women, one from the United States and the other from Great Britain, exchange homes during the Christmas season after breaking up with their respective boyfriends. Each woman falls in love with a local man, but they discover that their impending homecomings could end their relationships.

Friendsgiving (2020) Available on Netflix.

Newly-divorced actress Molly, her recently-dumped lesbian best friend Abby and Molly’s mother Helen host a dysfunctional, comical and chaotic Thanksgiving dinner for their motley crew of close friends and strange acquaintances.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) Available on Netflix.

Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends on a getaway to his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, detective Benoit Blanc takes over the case.