Veterans Day is just two days away and will soon be celebrated in grand style. The streets will be painted in the colors of the flag and children will be able to enjoy a free afternoon, ideal for a great movie marathon with their families. Here, check out the best ones to watch on November 11 and where to stream them.

What are the best movies to watch on Veterans Day 2022?

Veterans Day falls on Friday this year, which has brought confusion as to which stores and services will remain open and with their regular schedules. Not all services and offices will operate normally, such as banks or even schools, but will close their doors to enjoy the day and the celebrations.

Every November 11, we commemorate and honor the men and women who served in the U.S. armed forces during the wartime period. The celebration is a federal holiday and the festivities always take place on the same day, but when it falls on a workday, many events may take place the weekend before or after.

If you don't have a lot of plans in mind yet, a good option would be to have a big marathon of veteran related movies. Paramount+ will be one of the few streaming platforms that will be doing a special section to honor the veterans and will also be offering 30 days free for new users with the code BRAVO. It's a great opportunity to watch all the award-winning classics!

Top 20 best movies to watch on Veterans Day via streaming

1. Hacksaw Ridge (2006) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

This is the story of Desmond T. Doss, a man opposed to violence who fought as a medic in World War II without carrying a gun. He did not fire a bullet, but saved 75 people from death in the battle of Okinawa Island. Thanks to his courage, he went from being the object of ridicule by his comrades to being recognized for his enormous courage with the award of the Congressional Medal of Honor, given for the first time to a conscientious objector.

2. Dear John (2010) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

An idealistic soldier and a college student fall in love, but their love is marked by the multiple and dangerous destinies to which John, the soldier, is sent. For seven years they communicate regularly by letter, but this ends up having unexpected consequences.

3. Black Hawk Down (2001) – Available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

In October 1993, an elite U.S. Army unit is sent to Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, for a mission in the midst of a civil war. However, what appeared to be a simple mission turns into a nightmare.

4. Patton (1970)– Available on STARZ.

Biography of the American general George S. Patton, who, after defeating German Marshal Rommel in North Africa, led his troops unstoppably across Europe.

5. Saving Private Ryan (1998) – Available on fuboTV and Paramount+.

After landing in Normandy in the middle of World War II, American soldiers must risk their lives to save Private James Ryan, whose three brothers have died in the war.

6. Top Gun (1986) – Available on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Young pilot Maverick Mitchell attends a prestigious air school, famous for training the best fighter pilots in the country. Maverick is attracted to his beautiful instructor, while developing an intense rivalry with another pilot.

7. The Thin Red Line (1998) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

A group of soldiers witness firsthand the horrors of war at the Battle of Guadalcanal and simply fight for their survival.

8. Dunkirk (2017) – Available on HBO Max.

In May 1940, during World War II, Germany advances into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground protection by British and French forces, the troops are slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using any available military or civilian craft. At the end of the heroic mission, 330,000 French, British, Belgian and Dutch soldiers are evacuated safely.

9. Stripes (1981) – Available on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

A perennial loser and his friend join the army and create an international conflict when they cross into enemy territory. John Winger, an indolent sad sack in his 30s, impulsively joins the U.S. Army after losing his job, his girlfriend and his apartment.

10. Above the Best (2019) – Available on Kanopy, Freevee, Vudu and Tubi.

A group of aviators fly around the world to save the soldiers who need them most, even if they have to access the most dangerous and remote corners of the planet to do so.

11. The Hurt Locker (2008) – Available on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

Sergeant William James, Sergeant J.T. Sanborn and Specialist Owen Eldridge are members of the specialized bomb unit in Baghdad. Their missions reach their final weeks and the men face very dangerous situations where they risk their lives in the face of a possible explosion.

12. American Sniper (2014) – Available on Sling TV.

Chris Kyle, a U.S. Army Special Operations Marine, is on a mission to protect his fellow Marines by taking the lives of anyone who might endanger them. The film is based on the memoirs of Marine Chris Kyle, who set the record for the most kills as a U.S. Army sniper during the Iraq War.

13. Lone Survivor (2013) – Available on HBO Max.

An elite team of U.S. Army Special Forces is tasked with a dangerous mission, Operation Red Wing. Their objective is to capture or kill a Taliban terrorist leader, Admad Shad, who is hiding in a forested area of Afghanistan.

15. Top Gun: Maverick (2022) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Maverick, who has 30 years of service, is now a military pilot instructor. One last mission, a final sacrifice, forces this master of the skies to confront the open wounds of the past and his deepest fears.

16. Flags of Our Fathers (2006) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Between February and March 1945, American troops fight and triumph in one of the most crucial and costly battles of World War II on the island of Iwo Jima. The photograph of a few soldiers waving the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi becomes a symbol of victory for a nation at war and hope for the families of those who died in that battle.

17. Behind Enemy Lines (2001) – Available on Sling TV and Paramount+.

Although the Balkan war is over, the battle for survival has barely begun. After being shot during a reconnaissance mission in Bosnia, an American pilot will have to fight to survive.

18. Three Kings (1999) – Available on Hoopla and Amazon Prime Video.

As the Gulf War draws to a close, a Special Forces officer and three other soldiers search for gold stolen from Kuwait.

19. Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)– Available on Amazon Prime Video.

In 1965, a DJ is sent to Vietnam to work in the army radio station, his irreverent comments will not please his superior.

20. Courage Under Fire (1996)– Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Iraq War. After accidentally destroying one of his own tanks, Colonel Nathan Serling returns home. The Army hides the incident and assigns Serling to investigate Captain Karen Walden, a helicopter pilot.