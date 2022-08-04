Yesterday night the news leaked that Batgirl, the movie of the female version of the vigilante, was canceled by the Warner Bros. team. The announcement did not go down well with fans and many doubts were installed in social networks. Here we bring you what is known so far.

It was already a fact that the Batgirl movie would make it to the big screen, until yesterday. Warner Bros. decided to cancel the project without giving it a chance, which has unleashed the fury of DC Comics fans.

The production was originally budgeted at $75 million until, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it grew to $90 million. It was in test screenings under the lens of directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, responsible for Bad Boys for Life, Ms. Marvel and Snowfall.

Leslie Grace was the new Barbara Gordon who would bring justice to Gotham City, along with Michael Keaton as Batman again, JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon and Brendan Fraser as Firefly. All had been very enthusiastic about the project as seen in various interviews.

Batgirl cancelled: What does Leslie Grace think?

"I will say that one of my favorite things about our script and the heart of our movie is that you get to see Babs and this alter ego that she invokes, Batgirl, vacillates between the nuances of life and good and evil and black and white, and there's so much in between. There's not a lot of nuance in her thinking at the beginning of the story and she gets into a lot of these difficult situations and has to figure out a lot of parts of herself in order to get out of them. So, you get to see her grow from that kind of perspective of the world and I really love that", Leslie said some time ago in an interview. Playing the DC icon meant a lot to her and her career, now the producer has shattered that dream.

Grace had made public her excitement to get into the skin of one of the most famous heroines, such as Batgirl, besides being able to work with great figures at her side. But that will not be possible, since Warner Bros. has broken the dream of several of the members of the production, such as the directors.

"After the recent news about our 'Batgirl' film, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention that our entire incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland. I feel blessed to have worked amongst absolute greats and forged lifelong relationships in the process! To all Batgirl fans: THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'I am my own heroine!' Batgirl for life!", the singer and actress posted on her Instagram account.

Batgirl cancelled: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are not happy with the producer's decision

Adil and Bilall were among the first to learn of the company's decision and the news came at a rather inopportune time. Bad news travels fast and is the first to arrive. The filmmakers learned that the film had been canceled while they were in Morocco for Adil's wedding.

"We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will Insha’Allah.

Our incredible cast and crew did a great job and worked very hard to bring Batgirl to life. We are eternally grateful to have been a part of that team. It was a dream to work with such fantastic actors as Michael Keaton, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front and especially the great Leslie Grace, who played Batgirl with such passion, dedication and humanity. In any case, as huge Batman fans since we were little, it was a privilege and honor to have been a part of the DCEU, if only for a brief moment. Batgirl For Life", the directors published in a press release.

Why did Warner Bros. decide to cancel Batgirl?

According to Variety, the film was made under a different regime at the production company, as this time it was headed by Jason Kilar and Ann Sarnoff, who were focused on building their streaming service, HBO Max. Supposedly Batgirl wasn't strong and big enough to be worthy of a theatrical release and also not too small to make economic sense in a streaming landscape.

Expanding the film's theatrical reach would cost a good fortune, adding $30 to $50 million to market it domestically, let alone worldwide. This could have doubled the film's spending, which the big heads at Warner Bros. didn't like at all.