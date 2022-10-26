Friends actor Matthew Perry was trending on Twitter thanks to some weird comments about fellow actor Keanu Reeves he made in his upcoming memoir. Here, check out the full story.

“Friends” actor Matthew Perry is opening about his struggles with addiction in his upcoming memoir, “Friends,Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” which will be out on November 1st. However, fans are shocked about some excerpts in which the actor talks about Keanu Reeves, and not in a good way.

The two stars haven’t co-starred in any projects, according to IMDb. However, according to reports from Variety and Page Six, Perry, 53, throws “out-of-nowhere digs” at Reeves, 58, at two points in the memoir while talking about the tragic deaths of actors and co-stars River Phoenix and Chris Farley.

The Friends alum worked alongside Phoenix in 1988’s film “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon,” while he made “Almost Heroes” with Farley that same year. And, for some reason, he thinks that it’s unjust that Reeves still “walks among us.” Check out the full story.

Perry’s disturbing comments about Keanu Reeves

Per Variety, Perry reflects on the death of different artists and, in doing so, seemingly slams Reeves. He mentions “geniuses” that have passed away due to overdoses, such as Phoenix, Farley and Heath Ledger. The complete excerpt, per the same source:

“River was a beautiful man, inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us? River was a better actor than me; I was funnier. But I certainly held my own in our scenes — no small feat, when I look back decades later.”

He makes similar remarks when remembering his reaction to Farley’s death in 1997, at age 33. “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us. I had to promote ‘Almost Heroes’ two weeks after he died; I found myself publicly discussing his death from drugs and alcohol. I was high the entire time.”