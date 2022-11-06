2022 US Midterm Elections are one of the most important elections in the country and it is time for citizens to vote for the future they want. Here, check what documents are needed to be able to vote.

The 2022 US Midterm Elections are underway and on Tuesday, November 8th will be held during the course of the day. It is time for citizens to choose which party should represent them in the House and Senate from now until the next election in 2025. Some media have already published what the polls indicate so far and there is one of them that has taken the lead.

The Republicans appear to be getting a big lead over the Democrats, led by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, after laying out their goals and the approach they want to take. The party, led by Ronna McDaniel, may have won the civilian vote after trying to balance the economy and everything related to it.

In case you are abroad and do not know how and if you can vote, check here everything you need to know. On the other hand, in case you are residing in the United States, several states have already been sharing different guides to guide citizens to vote in the easiest and calmest way possible. So you can go to the websites where you are and get the help you need.

2022 US Midterm Elections: What documents are required to vote?

Once you are present at your polling place, you will most likely be required to show some form of identification. This can be a photo ID, such as a driver's license or state ID. Or a non-photo ID, such as a bank statement showing your name and address.

In some states, voters who do not possess ID can complete a provisional ballot, known as a ballot that guarantees you can cast your vote even if your eligibility is unclear at your polling place. Once the polls close, officials will investigate whether that person is eligible to vote.

You may be given a provisional identification number (PIN) that you can use to track the status of your ballot on your state's government website.