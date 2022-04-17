The third installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’, hit theaters this weekend and fans have been wondering what happened with Katherine Waterston’s character Tina. Here, check out what we know.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ debuted this weekend in theaters in North America and the response so far hasn’t been the best. The film just grossed $43 million in the US, a new low for the franchise, according to Variety. While the film has received mixed reviews, fans have been looking forward to watching the third chapter of the Harry Potter prequel.

However, the journey of this third installment hasn’t been without difficulties. To Johnny Depp’s absence due to his legal problems with ex-wife Amber Heard, there’s another actor that fans have missed during the promotion of the film: Katherine Waterston, who plays Tina in the series, the love interest of Net Scamander (Eddie Redmayne).

Tina was absent from the trailers and teasers for the film despite having been a main character during the first two movies. And fans have been wondering if she will appear or not in the third film and how the writers explained her exit. Here, check out what we know and beware for spoilers ahead.

Why isn't Katherine Waterston in Fantastic Beasts 3?

Well, she is technically in the film. However, she’s not a main character anymore but basically does a cameo. The excuse for Tina’s absence in the movie is provided during one scene in which Jacob (Dan Fogler) asks Newt about her, he says that “Tina’s not available.”

That’s why she has been made head of Aurors at the Magical Congress of the United States of America. That is it. The explanation hasn’t been entirely convincing to many fans, though. However, she appears at the end during Jacob’s wedding to Tina’s sister, Queenie (Alison Sudol).

Now, there’s no official explanation for why Katherine Waterston didn’t have more screen-time. There’s some speculation about her position in favor of transwomen and comments against JK Rowling’s opinions on the matter have been the cause, as the Harry Potter author is the main screenwriter.

However, Eddie Redmayne, for example, has also publicly spoken against Rowling’s opinions on gender. While the script was first conceived by Rowling, she and Steve Kloves reworked it while the filming was delayed due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.