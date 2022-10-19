People on the Internet have only one question: What’s going on with Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing? Here, check out everything you need to know, the alleged recipe and what the director/actress has to say about it.

Olivia Wilde’s “special salad dressing” has been a topic on social media since The Daily Mail shared on Monday an explosive interview with her and Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny, who shared some intimate details about their breakup. And one of the stories was related to the above dressing and Harry Styles.

According to the report, the nanny said that Wilde started seeing Styles shortly after they started filming “Don’t Worry Darling,” where the two stars met. This left Sudeikis “blindsided” and one night, the Ted Lasso actor was very upset about Wilde preparing a salad “with her special dressing” for Styles, which led him to “went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave.”

While both actors released a joint-statement denying the claims, the Daily Mail published a second-part interview in which more allegations were made, including that Wilde gave up her dog in order to be able to spend more time with Styles. Anyway, it seems like Wilde decided to take the situation with humor and, apparently responding to all the people on Twitter who wanted to know the recipe, she shared it. Or something like that.

Olivia Wilde shares a 'recipe' on her IG story amid drama

In a very subtle way, Wilde addressed the online discourse with an Instagram story. She shared an extract from Nora Ephron’s novel “Heartburn,” featuring a passage that discloses a salad recipe: 2 tablespoons of Gray Poupon mustard, 2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar and 6 spoons of olive oil.

While this might be or not the “special” dressing that has caused so much chaos, it’s clearly a response to all the drama that has surrounded her, especially since the “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour, in which rumors of a fallout between her and star Florence Pugh, as well as the infamous “spitgate,” basically tarnished the film, that received mix reviews and has grossed a $78.9 million in the global box office.

However, way before that, her breakup with Jason Sudeikis has also been an ongoing topic since they took separate ways in November 2020. She was served custody papers during the CinemaCon, and she has been receiving hate for “being a bad mother.” However, Wilde recently addressed all the “misogyny” in the business, while receiving an honor in Elle’s Women in Hollywood.

“Let’s face it, you are not a woman in Hollywood until you’ve begged to be placed into a medically-induced coma until your press tour is finished,” she joked, “Until then, you’re just a woman residing in or around the Hollywood area.” She also said that “sometimes it’s tempting to excuse ourselves from the burning hellfire of misogyny that defines this business and say, ‘Good night. Good luck. I’d rather eat glass.’ But we won’t let each other give up.”