The 2022 US Midterms Elections are approaching, and many people are preparing to vote for representatives of the House and Senate. Here, check out what happens if you decide not to vote.

The 2022 US Midterms Elections will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. However, many states already started the voting process with early votes. Citizens will choose representatives for the two chambers of Congress (House of Representatives and the US Senate), as well 36 state governorships.

This year, the elections are marked by issues such as the economy, crime, abortion rights or the US foreign policy (particularly regarding Russia). However, voters are also concerned about the fate of democracy in general, especially after the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.

While all these issues are important for the future of the country, many people are still unconvinced to vote in the midterms elections. As many new voters are trying to figure out what to do, there are questions whether they can’t or cannot vote, or they don't want to vote but are unsure. Check out all you need to know.

Is voting in the US mandatory?

No, in the United States it is not mandatory to vote in any local, state or presidential elections. The US Constitution states that voting is a right. So, there won’t be any legal repercussions if you don’t vote in the midterm elections.

You have the right to vote in every US federal, state, and local election if you: are a US citizen, are 18 years old on or before Election Day and are registered to vote before the deadline (North Carolina doesn’t require voter registration). However, you can check the rules in your state, to know all the requirements.

According to The New York Times, for these midterms, Republicans are “confident they would win control of the House and possibly the Senate,” while Democrats are expecting “potential losses even in traditionally blue corners of the country.”