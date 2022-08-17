Winning The Voice is no simple task. The artists who make it through one of the most popular stages on television have great talent that has catapulted them to the top of the program. Here we tell you who all the past winners are and what has happened to some of them.

What has happened to the former winners of The Voice and where are they now?

With season 22 of The Voice just a few weeks away and the arrival of new coaches to the show, viewers are gearing up for new rounds and singing battles. Winning the top spot is no easy feat and each of the artists must complete several steps before one is crowned the winner.

They must first complete a rigorous virtual pre-audition and then move on to the blind audition. Those who make it to the next stage must survive the battles, knockouts and live shows in order to claim the two prizes offered by the reality show. A record deal with Universal and a large cash prize.

As every year, the coaches are a great support system and are none other than renowned international artists of great magnitude. As the seasons have gone by we have seen different celebrities pass through the big red chair, some like Adam Levine, Pharrell Williams, Christina Aguilera, Usher and Alicia Keys, among the veterans.

Who won The Voice and for which team

Season 1: Javier Colon with Adam Levine

Season 2: Jermaine Paul with Blake Shelton

Season 3: Cassadee Pope with Blake Shelton

Season 4: Danielle Bradbery with Blake Shelton

Season 5: Tessanne Chin with Adam Levine

Season 6: Josh Kaufman with Usher

Season 7: Craig Wayne Boyd with Blake Shelton

Season 8: Sawyer Fredericks with Pharrell Williams

Season 9: Jordan Smith with Adam Levine

Season 10: Alisan Porter with Christina Aguilera

Season 11: Sundance Head with Blake Shelton

Season 12: Chris Blue with Alicia Keys

Season 13: Chloe Kohanski with Blake Shelton

Season 14: Brynn Cartelli with Kelly Clarkson

Season 15: Chevel Shepherd with Kelly Clarkson

Season 16: Maelyn Jarmon with John Legend

Season 17: Jake Hoot with Kelly Clarkson

Season 18: Todd Tilghman with Blake Shelton

Season 19: Carter Rubin with Gwen Stefani

Season 20: Cam Anthony with Blake Shelton

Season 21: Girl Named Tom with Kelly Clarkson

What happened to Brynn Cartelli after The Voice?

Brynn Cartelli, winner of season 14, was under Kelly Clarkson's care for the entirety of that year. The singer chose Kelly as her coach after she and Blake turned their chairs. After finishing the competition in 2018, she was not only enshrined as the winner but as the youngest to win The Voice at just 16 years old.

Before the contract she won expired, she decided to leave the company and sign with Atlantic Records, where she is still working on her debut album. So far she has released her EP called Based on a True Story, with singles such as Imaginary Stranger and Love You in My Mind, among others. Brynn continues to build her way in the music industry and has already participated with several artists, such as Nathan Chapman and Ben Abraham.

What happened to Chevel Shepherd after The Voice?

Kelly won two seasons in a row and the second was from Chevel Shepherd, making her the first female trainer with multiple wins. Chevel performed Broken Hearts during the finale and captivated the entire audience, taking home the win and the prizes.

After winning the competition, she opened for Adam Levine's band, Maroon 5, during their 2019 tour. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she graduated from high school and still continues to perform her music. She has already released two albums. One called A Good Ol' Country Christmas, which features twelve songs, and an EP titled Everybody's Got a Story, with seven songs.

Where are now the last winners of The Voice?

The Voice season 21 winners, the trio Girl Named Tom, cemented their place as the first musical group to win the competition, once again led by Kelly. The Caleb siblings (Joshua and Bekah Liechty) are also the first group to win four songs in the iTunes Top 10 at the same time, and they've certainly broken a lot of ground.

Currently, the band continues to play gigs, write songs and plan future recordings. In April last year they played two concerts at the Blue Gate Theater in Shipshewana, despite being in mourning for the death of their father, Chris Liechty.