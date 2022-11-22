Jenna Ortega is the star of Netflix’s new series ‘Wednesday,’ created by Tim Burton. While she has been in Hollywood for a while, many fans are curious about Ortega's ethnicity. Check out everything you need to know.

What is Jenna Ortega's ethnicity? The 'Wednesday' star has opened up about her heritage

Jenna Ortega is the star of Netflix’s new series ‘Wednesday,’ created by Tim Burton. The show takes a new spin on the beloved character and the Addams family, and even includes Christina Ricci. It has received positive to mixed reviews, but Ortega’s performance has been praised.

The 19-year-old actress has been dubbed the “scream queen” of 2022, after appearing in several horror films such as Scream, Studio 666 and X. She also had a main role in the drama The Fallout, alongside dancer Maddy Zeigler.

As she has grown in Hollywood and taken many different roles, fans wonder about Ortega’s nationality and ethnicity. Here, check out when the actress is from, and all she has said about her heritage.

What is Jenna Ortega’s nationality?

Ortega was born in Coachella, California. In an essay for PopSugar, she described herself as “75 percent Mexican and 25 percent Puerto Rican,” as her parents are from those countries. “Being Latina has always been really, really lovely for me,” she said to Deadline early this year.

“It’s something that I’m very proud of. I grew up in a community surrounded by all kinds of Hispanics, which was really wonderful because I never grew up with any sort of shame or any sort of fear of my culture,” she added.

She also explained that she “always got really excited” when she got “those jobs that were open ethnicity or maybe initially meant for a Caucasian actor,” as she wants to “open the doors for as many Latin people as possible, just because we’re a beautiful community and we should be celebrated.”