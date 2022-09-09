Now that Kelly Clarkson has left the singing competition show, her fans are wondering what her next project or job will be. Here's what's known so far about the next step in her career.

Kelly Clarkson will not be performing this year on season 22 of The Voice and it is something that has shocked her fans, as she had already established herself as one of the veteran coaches of the singing competition. Her replacement will be Havana and Bang Bang singer Camila Cabello.

The star is not only known for her time on the show, but also for the successful musical career she has built over the years. She has demonstrated on more than one occasion that her main passion is music and earlier this year she confessed to People that she was planning to release an EP (named Kellyoke) to immortalize the covers she did on her own talk show.

"Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to start each episode. Over 500 songs later, and we're still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Choosing just six was nearly impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thank you for singing along with me and 'y'all!", she said. Now that she has a lot of time on her hands, fans are wondering what her next career project will be.

Kelly Clarkson will release new album in 2023

The Since U Been Gone and Stronger singer is preparing a new album to be released next year. This will be her tenth studio album and it will be called Healing. According to what she confessed to Variety, this album will be one of the most important of her career, since she wrote the songs after signing her divorce.

Clarkson has yet to release a non-festive album since 2017, the last being When Christmas Comes Around, released in October of last year. "Sometimes I struggle to vocalize what I'm feeling, so the music helps. It's been really healing. I recorded the [new] album quite a while ago", she assured.

Despite being one of the most recognized and talented singer-songwriters in the industry, the new material took almost two years to make. "My producer and I were laughing yesterday because I was like, 'Remember that time we wrote like 25 songs in a week?' A lot of those are the ones that are on the album. I literally wrote most of these almost two years ago", she said.

No official release date has been set yet, but fans can definitely expect it next year, as well as all the live shows she'll be playing to present it. "I'm definitely going to do shows. We are figuring that out", she added.

It will be a few months before we can hear and sing all her new songs at the top of her lungs, as she has requested. In the meantime, the artist will be focused on The Kelly Clarkson Show, which will premiere its fourth season on September 12, in just three days. All previous seasons are available for viewing on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and Peacock, who offer various memberships for user convenience.