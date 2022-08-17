Lili Reinhart has released her new film, Look Both Ways, on Netflix and it's pretty rare to say the least. Several familiar faces accompany the Riverdale actress on this somewhat bizarre journey that places her in two parallel realities. Here we tell you all about the new production.

What is 'Look Both Ways' about? The new film of Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart, best known for playing Betty Cooper on the CW series Riverdale, premiered a new Netflix production this morning. Look Both Ways is the new romantic drama, with plenty of comedy, that has arrived on the streaming platform.

The film is directed by Wanuri Kahiu, winner of several African Academy Awards for From a Whisper and recognized for Rafiki. It runs about 110 minutes and was shot primarily in Los Angeles, California. Although some scenes were shot at the Vancouver Public Library, Pacific Coffee Roasters and the Acquafarina restaurant in downtown Vancouver.

The story is quite peculiar but the cast is undoubtedly quite good and we can find several familiar faces, such as Danny Ramirez, who we have already seen in Top Gun: Maverick, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Assassination Nation, No Exit and in the future spin-off Tales of the Walking Dead.

'Look Both Ways' plot

On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie's life diverges into two parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and must face motherhood as a young adult in her Texas hometown, the other in which she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her career. In both journeys throughout her twenties, Natalie experiences life-changing love, devastating heartbreak, and rediscovers herself, acording to IMDb.

Despite its premise, the film has brought quite a controversy, due to the politics involved in the story. Many people complained about it being a feminist film or after the lack thereof. "Even though this movie is not necessarily about choice, I love that it tells any young woman that regardless of which way your life goes, if you really follow your heart, you will be good. You're making the right choice for yourself", the director stated with Jess Cagle from Sirius XM, causing even more confusion.

'Look Both Ways' cast

Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez star in the new romantic comedy. They play Natalie Bennett and Gabe. On the other hand, Luke Wilson appears as Rick Bennett, Andrea Savage as Tina Bennett and David Corenswet as Jake.

Aisha Dee plays Cara, David Corenswet plays Jake, Nia Long plays Lucy Galloway, Elisa Annette plays Shay Tenzie, Jaden Tolliver plays Partier, Sarah J. Bartholomew plays Hannah, Amanda Knapic plays Miranda, Sahara Ale plays Eliza y Elisa Annette plays Shay. Shannon McGrann, Lauren Garrott, Solar Dena, Lauren Meckel, Justin Donte y Amanda Grace Jenkins are also part of the cast, although they do not have leading roles.