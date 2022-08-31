A new controversy arose after the separation of Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, which fans have been able to exploit to the fullest. Here we tell you all about the new theory "The Rule of 25", which would indicate the actor's love pattern.

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most important and recognized actors in the film industry. Recently the actor was in a relationship with actress and model Camila Morrone, daughter of Lucila Solá and Maximo Morrone. Yesterday it was announced that both decided to go their separate ways for a while.

They met in December 2017 and soon after confirmed their relationship. Which brought quite a stir due to the age difference they were carrying. Although this was never a problem for them. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the model spoke about the criticism she has received for their bond and said "There are many relationships in Hollywood, and in the history of the world, where people have a big age difference".

Rumors of romance began when they were spotted leaving the actor's Los Angeles home in 2018 and it was only a matter of time before the two confirmed they were together. The courtship became evident thanks to their frequent public outings and vacations. So far, the Oscar winner has not made any statement following the separation announcement.

Leonardo DiCaprio repeats a pattern in his love affairs?

Everything seemed to be going well in their relationship due to certain comments made by the model and actress during several interviews about her upcoming jobs. So the news of the separation made the fans to be on alert and start investigating, which led social media users to create a new and crazy theory, called The Rule of 25.

This theory explains how the 47-year-old actor has not dated anyone over the age of 25 and to everyone's surprise, Camila had turned 25 on June 16. Which has fueled many of these rumors. And the million dollar question is: Leonardi DiCaprio repeats a pattern in all his love relationships?

Well, the Oscar winner has had multiple known relationships throughout his life. First there was Gisele Bündchen, who was one of Leonardo's most important loves. The model was six years younger than him and they even got engaged, but five years later they decided to end the relationship, when she was 23 years old.

Soon after, Bar Refaeli arrived, an Israeli model 11 years younger than him. This was their longest relationship but they separated when she was 25. Their love story began after they met at a party in Las Vegas for members of the band U2.

There is an extensive list of girlfriends that confirm this theory. Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach and Nina Agdal are part of it. Ryan Reynolds' wife had a brief relationship with the actor and five months after they met they decided to go their separate ways, she was 23 and he was 41.

Heatherton, the Victoria's Secret model, was 22 years old when she started dating the actor, but again soon after they separated and it was the turn of Toni Garrn, then 20 years old, with whom she was in a couple during 2013 and 2014.

The year after they separated, DiCaprio began a relationship with Rohrbach but distance eventually put an end to the relationship. The two had even lived together. Before reaching his last couple, the actor was also involved with Agdal, but it didn't work out and he decided to separate when she was 25 years old.

Camila was the last girlfriend he has had so far and their breakup seems to highlight the pattern Leonardo has with all his love relationships. To this day, the actor has not dated anyone older than 25 and this would confirm the crazy theory that has been installed by fans.