Unfortunately, the US economy is not going through its best moment. Due to the rising prices in food, gas, rent, among others, the household budgets are having big troubles to afford some services nowadays. In spite of the inflation rate of 2022 being one of the highest in the last decade, it is not the worst in the history of the United States.

To measure the inflation, there are two most common tools: the consumer price index (CPI) and the personal consumption expenditures (PCE). The first one, calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is the most used and popular in the US. This value was first introduced in 1919 and it could be expressed either a month-to-moth or year-to-year percentage.

In June of 2022, the US inflation rate hit a 9.1%, the highest value since November of 1981. In May of this year, this statistic presented a 8.6%, but the first mentioned month surpassed it. “Inflation is our most pressing economic challenge", said Joe Biden, US president, in a statement after the latest report of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

What is the highest inflation rate ever in the US?

Since the United States was established as a country in 1776, the highest year-to-year inflation rate was of 29.78% in 1778. When CPI was introduced, the peak of this statistic was in 1917, during World War I, and it showed a 20.49%.

What causes inflation?

Inflation rises because of the price increase in food, gas or rent due to the productions costs in raw materials or wages. There is a high demand for these and companies try to balance their expenses. President Joe Biden called on oil and gas companies to bring down prices. Also, he is trying to put some pressure on the Congress to pass an economic plan that could help the financial issues of the country.