Fans of Spider-Man have a new chance to watch ‘No Way Home’ in theaters again with the new release of an extended version titled ‘The More Fun Stuff Version’. According to some leaks, the movie has also included a brand new post-credit scene.

What is the new post-credit scene in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version'?

"Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version" will come to theaters this Friday, September 2 with new scenes added, including more interactions between Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland’s Peter Parkers. And, according to new leaks, there’s also a new post-credit scene for the movie.

During its first release, ‘No Way Home’ became the third highest grossing film in the United States with $760.988 million and the sixth internationally with 1.89 billion. The movie got staggering numbers, especially in the post-pandemic box office, and it was certainly one of the first signs of recovery.

However, fans will now have a new opportunity to experience the phenomenon (and the movie to boost its sales) this fall. While there have been previews about the new footage, such as Peter and the villains in an elevator or Peter climbing the walls of the school’s gym, a new post-credit scene was leaked. Here, check out what it is and, of course, spoilers ahead.

'No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version' has (reportedly) a new post-credit scene

"No Way Home" original post-credit scene was a teaser for “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.” However, with the movie already out, it makes sense for Marvel and Sony to change it and give an insight of a very important aspect of Peter’s story moving forward.

According to a report from The Direct, citing a Reddit post from u/KostisPat257, the new post-credit scene for ‘The More Fun Stuff Version’ is the final news segment of Bretty Brant’s show, which features "the kids' adventures throughout high school," including what the Decathlon in Homecoming and the trip of Far From Home.

However, one thing is missing: Tom Holland’s Peter, as if he was never there. The scene would be proof that Doctor Strange’s spell also erased Peter from any documents and images of him, something that fans have wondered since the movie came out. How the spell exactly worked is still an object of debate for fans, but this might clear some things up.