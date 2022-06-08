The final installment of the Jurassic Park saga, 'Jurassic World: Dominion’ will be released in theaters of the US on June 10. Here, check out how long the film directed by Colin Trevorrow is.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, the sixth and final installment of the Jurassic Park franchise, will come to theaters this Friday (June 10). The film, directed by Colin Trevorrow, stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and the original trio of Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblumm.

While the film hasn’t been released yet in the United States, ‘Dominion’ had an opening weekend overseas with a box office of $56 million. However, so far, critics haven’t precisely loved it and currently it has a rating of 39 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The majority of the criticism is directed at the plot and the repetitive formula, many also called it fun or praised the visuals. Either way, fans of the saga will probably want to watch the end of the saga. So, here check out the runtime.

How long is ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’?

‘Dominion’ was written by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, alongside Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, and the story follows the aftermath of the events in ‘Fallen Kingdom’. Set four years after the dinosaurs escaped the Nubal Isle destruction, they are now all over the world and, of course, represent a serious threat to human kind.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the movie’s runtime is 2 hours and 26 minutes (146 minutes). It’s by far the longest movie of the franchise: Jurassic Park (126 minutes), ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’ (129 minutes), Jurassic Park III (92 minutes), Jurassic World (124 minutes) and ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ (128 minutes).

While ‘Dominion’ might not be a critical success, it’s expected to be a box office hit with a projected $125 million in the US and Canada for its opening weekend. The film, distributed by Universal Pictures, will also have a theatrical run in China, which could elevate the earnings.