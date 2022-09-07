Cinderella star Lily James will return to cinema with another romantic comedy titled What’s Love Got to Do With It?. Here, check out everything you need to know about the film: release date, cast, plot and more.

‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’: All you need to know about Lily James’ next movie

Lily James might be in the race for an Emmy thanks to her role of Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s series Pam and Tommy, but the actress will return to films with a romantic comedy titled What’s Love Got To Do With It? No, it doesn’t have anything to do with Tina Turner.

James is known for her charming roles in equally charming (and fun) movies such as Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, Cinderella and Yesterday. While she has also tried her hand in period dramas (Darkest Hours, The Dig), action movies (Baby Driver) and thrillers (Rebecca), it is great to see her again as a romantic heroine.

In the film, she stars opposite Shazad Latif, who was her co-star in the miniseries The Pursuit of Love and is known for series such as Star Trek: Discovery. What’s Love Got To Do With It? was directed by Shekhar Kapur and written by Jemima Khan. Check out here its release date, cast and plot.

What’s Love Got To Do With It?: Plot

James will play Zoe, a documentary-maker and dating app addict whose eyes are opened to the potential of an arranged marriage when her childhood friend (Latif) heads to Lahore to marry a stranger chosen by his parents.

Who is in the cast of What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Alongside James and Latif, the cast consists of Emma Thompson, Shabana Azmi, Sajal Aly, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza, Mim Shaikh, Iman Bouje Louah, Mariam Haque and Sindhu Vee. The movie was filmed during December 2020.

When is What’s Love Got To Do With It? coming to theaters?

The romantic comedy is set to premiere on September 10, 2022 in the Toronto International Film Festival. However, the movie, produced by Working Titles Film and distributed by StudioCanal, will come to theaters in the United States next year on January 27, 2023.