Good news for fans of the franchise! Christina Ricci will be in the new Addams Family series, Wednesday. Here we tell you all about what role she will play in the Tim Burton and Netflix production.

The addition of Christina Ricci in Wednesday has been one of the most anticipated news for fans of the quirky Addams family. The series produced by Tim Burton and Netflix released a small preview of what will be the live action show.

Although some details are still under wraps, it has been revealed who will be the actors in charge of bringing to life the main characters of the series. Jenna Ortega will play Wednesday Addams, Ricci's former role. Catherine Zeta-Jones will be her mother, Morticia. While Luis Guzman and Isaac Ordonez will be Gomez and Pugsley Addams.

The series will delve into Wednesday's character during her years at Nevermore Academy, as she tries to master her budding psychic ability and solve the mystery surrounding the core of her family: her parents.

Christina Ricci in Wednesday: What role will she be playing?

Ricci has played an important role in the Addams Family story in the 90s. This time, she will no longer be seen as Wednesday, but will play another member in the new series from acclaimed director Tim Burton.

The show's producers have not yet revealed what role she is playing in order to keep it a surprise for fans. Although they have escaped a small detail and is that we will not see the actress give life to the previous version of the dark Wednesday Addams, but will give life to a completely new character.

Her arrival to the new series came about thanks to an extensive request from her fans, who couldn't help but see her participate even in a cameo in the story, written by Al Gough and Miles Millar. Chritina will replace Thora Birch, who left in the middle of production. Filming finished in Romania at the end of March and the actress will appear in each and every one of the show's 8 episodes.