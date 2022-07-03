Fourth of July celebrations are already underway. Tomorrow marks one of the most festive days of the year. If you still haven't bought what you need to have a barbecue full of friends and family, here you can find a list of the stores that will be open on that day and their respective schedules.

What stores are open on July 4th, 2022? Walmart, Best Buy, Home Depot, and more

The 4th of July is one of the most anticipated days of the year, not only for the celebrations but for what it represents. Since the day marks the signing of the Declaration of Independence of 1776, it is ideal for all kinds of celebrations with family and many activities. Like enjoying a good baseball game, participating in the outdoor parades or watching the fireworks displays.

This year Independence Day falls on a Monday, being the traditional date for several races and events. Or even to get together to celebrate with friends and have a good barbecue. If you haven't taken care of the preparations yet, don't worry.

Most major retailers remain open, while smaller stores may be closed because it is a holiday and a Monday. But here's a list of the stores you can go to and their respective hours. Also remember that online shopping is always open!

Stores open July 4th 2022

• Academy Sports + Outdoors / Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Ace Hardware / Open from7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Barnes & Noble / Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Bed Bath & Beyond / Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Belk / Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Best Buy / Varies by location

• The Container Store / Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• CVS / Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dick's Sporting Goods / Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Dollar General / Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Dollar Tree / Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Family Dollar / Varies by location

• Five Below / Varies by location

• Home Depot / Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m

• HomeGoods / Varies by location

• Ikea / Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• J.C. Penney / Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Joann Stores / Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Kirkland's / Open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Kohl's / Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Lowe's / Open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Macy's / Varies by location

• Marshalls / Open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

• Michaels / Varies by location

• Nordstrom / Varies by location

• Nordstrom Rack / Varies by location

• Old Navy / Varies by location

• Staples / Varies by location

• Target / Open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• T.J. Maxx / Open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

• Walgreens / Varies by location

• Walmart / Open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Whole Foods / Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Aldi / Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Apple / Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• BJ’s Wholesale Club / Varies by store

• Costco / Closed on July 4

• Hobby Lobby / Closed on July 4

• Petco / Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• PetSmart / Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Rite Aid / Varies by store

• Trader Joe’s / Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Ulta / Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Sam's Club Plus Members / Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. / Club Members Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.