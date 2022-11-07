November's Full Moon will come with a total lunar eclipse. People in North America will have the chance to watch the astronomical event. Here, check out when and what time to watch it in the US.

The Full Moon will disappear in a moment thanks to the total lunar eclipse on Tuesday (Nov. 8th). It won’t happen again until 2025. The sun, the Earth and the moon will line up, causing the moon to pass through Earth’s shadow. Check out here, when to watch it.

The full moon of November is known as the Beaver Moon. It’s called that because traditionally beavers are preparing for winter. This time, due to the eclipse, it will be a “blood moon,” as it will turn red. As the moon enters Earth’s shadow, it doesn’t darken.

That happens because moonlight is just reflected sunlight, and while most sunlight will be blocked, the edges in which the sunrise and the sunset are happening falls on the surface of the moon. And, because the light waves are stretched out, that filters the shorter, bluer waves, and only the red waves reflect on the moon.

What time can I watch the lunar eclipse on Nov. 8th in the US?

In the US, the best view will be for the West Coast. The eclipse will start at 12:02 AM PT, but the total phase of the eclipse will start at 2:16 AM PT and it will last around 90 minutes (until 3:41 AM).

Meanwhile, on the East Coast viewers won’t be able to watch the entire eclipse but they can catch the total phase from 5:16 AM ET to 6:41 AM. On the other hand, the Midwest can catch the totality from 4:16 AM CT.

Viewers will be able to watch Uranus, which will be a finger’s width above the moon, resembling a bright star, at that time. Besides North America, Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific, will watch the eclipse after sunset. In South America, people will have the chance to see the eclipse. However, Africa, the Middle East and most of Europe will not have the chance to watch it.