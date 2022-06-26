Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale will star in the upcoming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which hits theaters on July 8. If you want to be prepared for this new chapter, check out other Marvel films to watch before this one.

The Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will continue with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the fourth installment of the Nordic God’s saga. After the success of ‘Ragnarok’, Taika Waititi will be back at the helm to bring another colorful, fun and emotional film (according to the first reactions).

While Marvel has enjoyed unparalleled success since the start of the Infinity Saga with Iron Man, the truth is that a formula can only work so many times. That’s why this newest phase in the MCU has been trying to expand its style with different directors (such as Sam Raimi for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’), and Waititi's style has been ideal for the studio and Thor’s evolution in particular.

In this newest installment, Hemsworth’s Thor is once again trying to find himself and his purpose, but he has to go back to battle to try to stop Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) of end the Gods, including Russell Crowe’s Zeus, with the help of old friends, including his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) now as Mighty Thor.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: The Marvel movies to watch before

Unlike ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, fans don't expect surprise cameos (although they can’t be discarded). It’s confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy, lead by Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, will appear in the movie.

As we know, Marvel likes to have nods to old movies and events, as well as easter eggs. So, here check out the essential movies to watch to be prepared for ‘Love and Thunder’, and don’t miss any important storylines. You can watch all these movies on Disney+.

The ‘basic’ Thor

Thor (2011)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

If you watch these titles, you will know exactly who is who, not only Thor, Jane Foster, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), but also all the Guardians, including Mantis (Pom Klementieff). You will also watch all these characters interact, and know that Valkyrie is now the Queen of Asgard.

Bonus

The Avengers (2012)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Loki (2021)

What If…? (2021)

Eternals (2021)

It’s not expected that Thor digs into the Multiverse and time-travel-variant-thing but with the MCU going to maybe a Secret War, it’s always good to be aware of the biggest storyline. Also, with the newest trailer showing a Celestial, it doesn’t hurt to watch the Eternals to know more about them.