St. Patrick’s Day falls on March 17th each year. Whether you’re Irish or not, chances are you’ve celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at some point in your life. But did you know that green wasn’t always the color associated with this holiday?

Millions of people around the world will wear green, party and toast with beer this March 17 to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. This holiday commemorates the death of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. For the Irish this is the biggest celebration of the year because it is considered the day of the homeland, of unity and of national pride with a marked religious meaning.

If you really want to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day, you probably won't have to go far. There is probably an Irish pub near your house that joins the Saint Patrick celebrations and can serve you a beer, and hopefully even a Guinness.

St. Patrick’s Day is associated with many things, all of which have different meanings for different people: wearing green, breaking Lent, going to a parade, partying with friends and, of course, drinking. Yet, a lot of people doesn't know that green wasn’t always the color that represented this holiday...

Is Saint Patrick's Day a 'green' holiday?

The color green has become popular on this holiday. In fact, green beers are sold during the celebration. One of the reasons green is used on St. Patrick's Day is because of Ireland's nickname, The Emerald Isle. The green stripe on the Irish flag also plays an important role in this custom.

Traditionally, the green represents the Catholics of Ireland, the orange the Protestant population and the white in the center symbolizes peace between the two religions. Saint Patrick is believed to have used the green shamrocks to teach people about the Holy Trinity (God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit), although this has never been confirmed by historians.

What if everyone wore blue on March 17 each year instead?

The color blue was the first to be associated with Saint Patrick. This association with blue dates back to Irish mythology and early interpretations of the pattern where it was shown in blue attire.

Early portraits of Saint Patrick show him dressed in blue, and the official color of the Order of Saint Patrick, part of the Irish Knighthood, was a sky blue known as "St. Patrick's blue". The symbolism of blue dates back to Irish mythology, as the symbol of its sovereignty was represented by a woman dressed in blue, but the first official association with this color was when Henry VIII came to the throne and proclaimed himself King of Ireland, making it part of England.

Over time, the Irish people were not in favor of this agreement and rebelled using the St. Patrick's clover as a symbol of their identity, making green the symbol of Irish culture, to this day. According to a myth, Saint Patrick brought "christianity" to Ireland and freed it from snakes, although it's only a myth…