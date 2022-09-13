If you’re looking for a fun series with supernatural undertones, you can’t miss “What We Do In The Shadows.” Here, check out how to stream this series based on the 2014 film by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement.

'What We Do In The Shadows' streaming: Where to watch the series online?

"What We Do in the Shadows," a mockumentary comedy horror series, just finished airing its fourth season but FX, the network that produces it, has already renewed it for two more seasons. The show was created by Jemaine Clement, and it is based on the 2014 film of the same name written by Clement and Taika Waititi.

The series stars Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén, and Mark Proksch. The show is not only beloved by fans, but has also received critical acclaim. It has been nominated for 17 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2020 and 2022.

The story follows four vampire roommates and human bodyguard in Staten Island, who have to navigate the modern world, which is not only filled with humans but also other supernatural beings. If you want to give it a shot, here check out how you can stream it.

Where can I stream ‘What We Do in the Shadows’?

There are plenty of options to watch “What We Do In the Shadows” online. You have the option to stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. You can also stream it on Hulu, and SlingTV.

On the other hand, as the show is produced by FX, you can watch it on FXNow if you are a subscriber through a participating TV provider. So far, there hasn’t been an official announcement about Season 5, but it’s expected to come out in the summer of 2023.

According to Esquire, production has already commenced in Toronto. Actor Harvey Guillén posted on his Instagram that he was back in the city for filming, six days ago. The series was nominated for six Emmys this year, and took home Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes.