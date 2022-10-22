There are a few days and hours left to start the Halloween celebrations. The parties are already being prepared, as well as the most iconic costumes. It's time for celebrities to bring out their best costumes. Here, check out the most iconic costumes so far.

What were the best celebrity Halloween costumes so far?

Halloween is one of the most anticipated holidays for celebrities around the world, but especially those who live in or around Hollywood. They exploit all their resources to elaborate the best and most iconic costumes. This year, the celebration falls on Monday, so we will see how since Friday they are already preparing and announcing the costumes they will use in the parties.

Not only do they opt for some of the most popular characters, like the Flintstones or the Addams Family, but they also decide to dress up as themselves or their peers. We have seen how Hailey Bieber put herself in the skin of Britney Spears from Baby One More Time and it was simply spectacular. There are a million examples, one more iconic than the other.

This year we are likely to see a lot of new styles, as several productions have appeared that have become popular very quickly. Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen from House of the Dragon are some of the great ideas that exist thanks to HBO lately. No doubt we will see several figures celebrating Valyrian weddings.

Top 15: Who were the best dressed celebrities for Halloween?

1. Heidi Klum as the human body stripped of skin in 2011.

2. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas as Gomez and Morticia Addams.

3. Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and their kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm as The Flintstones.

4. Kylie Jenner as Marilyn Monroe's characer Lorelei Lee from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes in 2019.

5. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as Nancy Spungen and Sid Vicious.

6. Bella Hadid as a Roy Lichtenstein painting.

7. David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

8. Busy Philipps as Regina George's mom in Mean Girl.

9. Jesse Tyler Fergunson and Justin Mikita as Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish.

10. Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson as Cruella DeVil and her Dalmatian.

11. Kylie Jenner as Barbie in 2018.

12. Harry Styles as Elton John.

13. Heidi Klum in 2013 as an 95-year-old version of herself at her 14th annual Halloween party in New York.

14. Katy Perry and Shannon Woodward in 2012 as Daria and Jane from animated series Daria.

15. Ginnifer Goodwin as Rosemary Woodhouse from Rosemary's Baby.