The Midsommar actress, the As It Was singer and the Booksmart director are set to present their latest film in September but it looks like the waters are pretty turbulent, as Florence might not want to be around Olivia at the moment. Here we tell you all about the new drama between the actresses.

Florence Pugh will soon be seen alongside Harry Styles in Olivia Wilde's new film Don't Worry Darling. The trio has been involved in several controversies, as rumors continue to arise about what has happened between the actress and the director, after the lack of promotion on the part of Pug.

Wilde has expressed on multiple occasions how pleased she is with the actors' work on the new film, which will be presented at the Venice Film Festival next month. "To work with such a talented and courageous performer as Florence Pugh is a director's dream. I will be forever grateful to you, Flo. It was an honor to be your captain. I can't wait for the world to see the amazing work you did on this film. Tom Cruise's runs + Meryl's talent = Flo", the director wrote in a post.

Apparently it's not all roses anymore, as the Oscar nominee has not responded to any dedication to her director. Rumors of a fierce fight began to emerge after Florence no longer made any kind of publicity for her new film. But what has happened?

Florence Pugh is disappointed in Olivia Wilde as a director

A TikTok user (@clairenotdanes), close to a person who worked on the film's production, explained the source of Florence's anger. "The biggest rumor I've heard in general, and it allegedly also came from production assistants who worked on set, is that Olivia was so preoccupied with spending time with Harry Styles, that it led to Florence having to spend a lot of time working and taking over directing", the young woman revealed.

The director began dating the pop star about a year and a half ago and according to the user's testimony, she has been unable to draw a line under the work situation and created an unprofessional atmosphere on set. So far no one has made any verdict on the situation or Pugh's anger.

Last week, rumors of tension between her and Olivia Wilde escalated when she criticized the way the film is marketed. Florence was quite upset about the sexualization of the production during an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "When it comes down to your sex scenes, to watch the most famous man in the world fuck somebody, that's not why we do it. That's not why I'm in this industry. Obviously, by the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you're going to have conversations like that. That's not what I'm going to discuss because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that", she stated.