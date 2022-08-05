Ezra Miller has dragged DC Comics into a new controversy, because several digigents of the production company of The Flash, Warner Bros. Discovery have talked about the future of the film in an interview. Here we tell you everything that is known so far.

Ezra Miller is the chosen one to play Barry Allen in the new The Flash movie, produced by Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Comics. Despite all the legal problems and accusations against the actor, the producers decided to continue working with him.

At the time several rumors began to circulate that Miller would be replaced by the actor of The Umbrella Academy, Eliott Page, but so far none of them had made a statement. Miller first played Flash in Justice League in 2018 and in Zack Snyder's 2021 opus.

His tenure in the role came into question after he was involved in numerous controversies for his alleged abusive behavior, including choking a woman in a bar, harassing another woman in his Berlin home, and being arrested for assault in Hawaii.

Ezra Miller and The Flash: What will happen to the production?

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said during the company's second-quarter earnings call several projects were canceled and others renewed. "We've seen The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2. We're very excited about them. We've seen them. We think they're fantastic and we think we can make them even better".

The superhero movie was delayed several times but it has now been confirmed that its release date will be June 23, 2023 and will feature Ezra Miller as its lead, despite all the accusations against him. The decision has caused several controversies mainly because of the reasons for the allegations against him.

Andy Muschietti is set to direct The Flash. Several directors, such as eth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa and the duo of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, went through the production but withdrew due to creative differences.

Zaslav defended his position after the cancellation of several projects, such as Batgirl and the sequel to the animated Scooby Do! and assured "We're not going to release a movie until it's ready. We're not going to release a movie to make a fourth part, and we're not going to release a movie unless we believe in it".