Taylor Swift has announced a new deluxe edition of her Midnights album, which will feature a remix of ‘Karma’ with Ice Spice. “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” the singer wrote on his social media about the rapper. However, the news have surprised some fans due to some controversial comments Matty Healy (Swift’s new rumored boyfriend) made about her.

Since rumors of Swift and Healy’s relationship were published by The Sun on May 3, many fans of the ‘You Belong With Me’ singer have expressed their disappointment due to the 1975’s frontman’s several controversies.

However, one of his most recent polemics was his appearance on The Adam Friedland Show, in which he made fun of Ice Spice’s descent and mocked several accents. Here, check out everything Healy said and his apology.

What did Matty Healy say about Ice Spice?

Healy told the two hosts about the time he had messaged Ice Spice, which led to jokes about her ethnicity. The hosts, Friedlan and Mullen, and Healy joked about the rapper’s being an “Inuit Spice Girl,” a “chubby Chinese lady” and one of them saying, “‘Yeah, I rap and make music’ Do they talk like that? Do Inuits talk like that?”

Also, per Paper Magazine, they also made “inflammatory remarks about the Scots language and the mocking of both Scottish and Japanese accents were also present in the episode, with Healy asking to hear an impression of a Japanese person working in a concentration camp.”

Healy sort of apologized to Ice Spice during a 1975 concert in Auckland, New Zealand. “I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you. Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d–k. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry. I don’t want it to be misconstrued as mean. I don’t mind being a bit of a joker… but I am genuinely sorry if I’ve upset them because I f–king love them,” he added.