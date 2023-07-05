Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer’s boyfriend, is in trouble for making comments about the Emmy-winning actress and singer on social media. Fans of the ‘Nope’ star aren’t happy with the attitude he took on Twitter.

Palmer welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Leodis “Leo” Andellton, with boyfriend Jackson back in February. She confirmed she was pregnant during her Saturday Night Live appearance in December.

Jackson, who self-describes as a writer and a storyteller, has been dating Palmer since August 2021, per Page Six. While so far he has maintained a low profile, his latest posts on social media have caused a stir.

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Dalton receives backlash for shaming her outfit

Palmer attended Usher’s concert last night (July 4th) and she shared many stories on her Instagram account. At one point of the night, Usher serenaded her and the video went viral on Twitter. However, her boyfriend, Darious Dalton wasn’t so happy about it, and he commented on it.

He first wrote quote the original tweet with the video saying that “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.” Of course, fans of the actress, singer and producer didn’t waste any time and started to defend Keke.

After the backlash, Dalton responded in a new tweet: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his [sic] kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case,” he added. This new response has generated even more backlash than the first tweet. However, Palmer herself hasn’t commented on the matter.