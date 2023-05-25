Among Netflix’s new releases that quickly have become a hit on the platform, there’s 2 Hearts. This romantic drama stars Jacob Elordi, Tiera Skovbye, Adam Canto and Radha Mitchell in two-intertwined love stories.

The movie follows two seemingly separated couples and their journeys until a twist of fate brings them together. Elordi plays 19-year-old Christopher who falls in love with Sam (Skovbye), and their blossoming love.

Meanwhile, Canto plays a Cuban exile called Jorge, and Mitchell gives life to Leslie, who is the love of his life. If you already watched the story, you know how the incredible story goes. So, is the movie inspired by a real-life case?

Is 2 Hearts based on a true story?

Yes, the film is based on the true story of Jorge Bacardi and Christopher Gregory. However, as usual, the filmmakers take some creative liberties with the characters and the story. The movie is actually based on a book written by Chris’ father, Eric, called All My Tomorrows: A Story of Tragedy, Transplant, and Hope.

In real-life, Christopher Gregory was a 19-year-old freshman in college who tragically died from a brain aneurysm. As an organ donor, his organs were later donated to seven different people, and one of them was Jorge Bacardi.

With the transplant, Jorge went on to live until he was 76 years old and set up the Gabriel House of Care, a non-profit that supports those awaiting transplants. However, the film takes a creative turn, showing Chris live the life that he missed out following his aneurysm, when he marries Sam and has a child.