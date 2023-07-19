Every time Whatsapp or some Meta app goes down, thousands of people turn to other platforms to see if everyone has the same problem. This time was no exception and the memes have already started to circulate on Twitter.

The failure not only occurred in the United States, but it is a global problem, so no user will be able to communicate by this means until the company manages to solve it. Multiple people reported problems receiving and sending messages.

It is not yet known when the most used instant messaging service will be back to normal, since it has also presented failures in the web version. So it is a great time to see the best reactions of users in social networks…

The funniest memes about Whatsapp downtime