The Top 12 of 'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 17 will dance in pairs to impress the judges and the studio audience, and advance to the next round. Here, check out how to watch episode 5 of SYTYCD 2022.

When and how to watch episode 6 of So You Think You Can Dance 2022 [Top 12]

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ will continue its 17th season with the first round of elimination after the Top 12 reveal. With JoJo Siwa, tWitch Boss and Leah Remini in the judging table, two contestants will say goodbye to the show.

The Top 12 will head into the studio rounds and this time, they will have to compete in pairs following the style of the female partner. Alongside the judges, the studio audience will vote on their favorite male and female dancers, while the bottom two dancers will go home.

It’s likely the show will stick to this format throughout the entire season, meaning that viewers at home now won’t have the chance to vote for their favorite dancer as they have done in previous seasons. Either way, if you want to know who made it through the next round. Check out the schedule.

SYTYCD 2022: When and how to watch episode 6 of Season 17

The sixth episode of the 17th season of SYTYCD will air on Wednesday, June 21 at 9 pm ET/PT on FOX. If you want to stream the episode live, you can do so on fuboTV, and watch it on demand on FOX Now, Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, DISH, Hulu + Live, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV and more.

The remaining female contestants of SYTYCD 2022 are: Alexis Warr (Latin Ballroom), Anna Mille (Contemporary), Essence Wilmington (Hip Hop), Jordan Betscher (Jazz), Ralyn Johnson (Contemporary) and Virginia Crouse (Contemporary).

Meanwhile, the male contestants are: Beau Harmon (Musical Theater), Carter Williams (Latin Ballroom), James "Lord Finn" Thomas (Hip Hop), Keaton Kermode (Contemporary), Thiago Pacheco (Contemporary), Waverly Fredericks (Contemporary).