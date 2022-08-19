The day has come! Isabelle Fuhrman's new movie is now available in all theaters and on a streaming platform. Here's where you can see the sequel to the horror classic, Orphan: First Kill.

Orphan: First Kill has landed in theaters nationwide to dazzle and terrify us once again with the beginnings of the classic 2009 horror film. Starring Isabelle Fuhrman, directed by William Brent Bell and written by David Coggeshall, the plot will immerse us in the vision of the little killer.

The story follows Esther, who travels to the United States posing as the missing daughter of a wealthy family after escaping from a psychiatric facility in Estonia. However, an unexpected twist arises that brings her face to face with a mother who will protect her family at any cost.

Rossif Sutherland and Julia Stiles will join Fuhrman in the roles of Tricia and Allen Albright. Despite being released today, Rotten Tomatoes has already given it a rating and it earned a 68 percent review rating and a 65 rating from audiences.

On what platform is 'Oprhan: First Kill' available?

The second film of the horror classic was released in all theaters nationwide and also arrived during the course of the day on the streaming platform, Paramount +. The service offers a one-week free trial to watch all the material and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month.It will also be available for purchase on multiple digital platforms such as Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube and iTunes, for $24.99 (According to Google Play).