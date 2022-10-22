Martin McDonagh’s new film “The Banshees of Inisherin,” starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, has earned the love of the critics. Here, check out how to watch or stream this movie in the US.

When and where to stream 'The Banshees of Inisherin' with Colin Farrell

Martin McDonagh has reunited Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson once again for his new film “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which has received positive reviews. The two actors starred in his dark comedy “In Bruges” and now they’re playing two long-time friends who are in the middle of a fallout.

The film premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, and it took two prizes: Farrell took home the Volpi Cup for Best Actor, while McDonagh won Best Screenplay. Many expect this movie to be a triumphal return for the director to the Oscars, after his nominations for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

“The Banshees of Inisherin” is set in the small island town in 1923, during the Irish Civil War and it follows Pádraic (Farrell), who is shocked when his lifelong friend his lifelong pal Colm (Gleeson) unexpectedly decides he doesn’t want to talk to him anymore. He tries to patch things up with the help of his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and Dominic (Barry Keoghan).

When and how to watch “The Banshees of Inisherin” in the US

In the US, the movie opened on Friday, Oct. 21 in limited release and will expand to more theaters in the coming weeks. You can check out the availability on websites such as Fandango or in your local theater.

On the other hand, the film is distributed by Searchlight Pictures, which is owned by Disney, so it will eventually land on Hulu, most probably, or Disney+. However, there is no official release date for streaming yet.

For a comparison, Antlers was the last film to receive a theatrical release before hitting the platform, unlike Not Okay and Good Luck To You, Leo Grande which both went directly to Hulu. Antlers had a digital release two months after its theatrical window, but came to the platform almost a full year after the theatrical debut.

*This article will be updated.