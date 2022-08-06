“The Black Phone”, starring Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames, has been one of the hits of the summer. Here, check out when and where the film will be available to stream.

“The Black Phone” is officially the horror film of the summer. Starring Ethan Hawke as The Grabber, the movie directed by Scott Derrickson is an adaptation from a 2004 short story by Joe Hill. Both critics and audiences have loved it, with a 82% “certified fresh” rating on the review-aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

The story follows Finney Shaw, portrayed by Mason Thames, who is a teenage boy living in a Denver suburb who is kidnapped by The Grabber, a mysterious masked magician. He locks Finney in a soundproof basement with a mattress, a toilet and a black phone on the wall.

When the phone starts ringing, Finney answers it several times to hear the voices of The Grabber’s dead victims, who give him insight of how to escape. If you want to watch this thriller at home, here check out when and where to stream it.

Is ‘The Black Phone’ available to stream?

The movie will be available to stream on August 12 on Peacock, exclusively, according to its official website. However, the deal only applies to Peacock Premium (ads) and Premium Plus (no ads), so viewers will need a subscription to watch it.

“The Black Phone” is part of the deal between Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Peacock to bring all their releases to the platform 45 days after the theatrical release. However, this also means that the film won’t be able to watch on other platforms such as Netflix or HBO Max.

If you can’t wait or don’t have a subscription, you can also rent it or buy it on Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Vudu, AppleTV, Verizon, DirecTV and Verizon. Other options to watch it on demand are Cox, Spectrum, AMC on Demand, Dish, Row8, Alamo On Demand and Red Box.