The final installment of the Jurassic Park saga, 'Jurassic World: Dominion’ will be released in theaters on June 10. Here, check out when and where the movie will be available to stream in the US.

The sixth film of the Jurassic Park franchise, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, will come out in theaters on June 10. While so far, the film has received mixed reviews, fans of the saga won’t want to miss the conclusion of the story.

Alongside Pratt and Howard, the original trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblumm will return as their iconic characters for Steven Spielberg’s classic ‘Jurassic Park’, to help Owen Grady and Claire Dearing to manage the consequences of the escape of the dinosaurs after the destruction of the Nubal Isle.

The movie is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who also directed ‘Jurassic World’ in 2015. The script was written by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, alongside Derek Connolly and Trevorrow. Here, check out when the film will be available to watch at home.

Where and how to stream ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is produced by Universal Pictures, so the movie will be available on Peacock, as they have a 18-month deal with the platform. However, fans will have to wait a little to be able to watch at home, after the movie’s theatrical run starting on June 10.

According to The Streamable, the film will hit Peacock on October 7, 2022. However, you have to have a subscription for one of their premium plans, as it won’t be available with the free plan. Then, the film will move to Amazon Prime Video for 10 months, before returning to Peacock.

‘Dominion’ has already been released overseas in 15 markets, including Mexico, and the film has grossed $56 million in its first weekend. However, of course, when the film has its global launch next week, including in China, it’s expected to be the biggest blockbuster of the summer, even surpassing ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.