Labor Day is one of the biggest and most important holidays of the year. It's time to throw the house out the window and say goodbye to summer as it should be, surrounded by friends and family, enjoying the long weekend. But first, here we tell you when the first Monday of September became a celebration.

For most of the community, Labor Day is a three-day weekend that marks the end of summer and the beginning of the school year. Today the holiday can be celebrated in any number of ways, whether it's having a barbecue with the family, going swimming at the beach with friends or watching the first college football games of the season.

Technically speaking and according to the Department of Labor, the holiday is intended to celebrate the social and economic achievements of American workers, whose roots go back to the late 19th century, when federal activists pushed for the date to be recognized as such.

In case you are preparing a big celebration for Monday, September 5, remember that not all stores and wholesalers will be working with their usual schedule, but there will be some changes and some may remain closed. As well as services, such as government offices. Here you can check what will be open that day.

Labor Day become a federal holiday in 1887

Before Labor Day became a federal holiday, labor activists and some states already recognized the date as Labor Day. Oregon was the first to pass a law recognizing the holiday as such, on February 21, 1887. Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York decided to implement similar laws that same year. Although it is unclear who is the founder of Labor Day, two workers have been credited with its origins: Peter J. McGuire and Matthew Maguire.

According to the Department of Labor website, records show that the general secretary of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners and co-founder of the American Federation of Labor (McGuire), suggested setting aside a day for a "general holiday for the working classes" in 1882. This stemmed from the need to honor those "who of a rude nature have hewn and carved all the greatness we behold".

On the other hand, the department also says that 23 more states had adopted the holiday by 1894 and on June 28 of that same year Congress passed a law consolidating the first month of September of each year as a legal holiday. President Grover Cleveland was in charge of signing it into law.

There are others who believe that Matthew Maguire is the one who actually founded the holiday, as recent research seems to support this claim. The secretary of the International Association of Machinists in Paterson (New Jersey) reportedly proposed the holiday in 1882, when he was still serving as secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York.

Both Peter and Matthew attended the nation's first Labor Day parade (held in New York City) that same year, after President Cleveland signed the law to create a National Labor Day and the Paterson Morning Call published an article adding to the celebration.