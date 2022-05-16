One of the most famous talent shows, 'America's Got Talent', is returning for its 17th season on NBC with judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel. Here, check out when you can catch the new episodes.

America’s Got Talent has been one of the most famous and successful televised talent shows. After sixteen seasons, it still has a growing popularity and every year many contestants come to try to impress America with their unique abilities.

Last season, magician Dustin Tavella was crowned the winner last September. However, fans are always eager to meet the next acts who will try to compete for a million-dollar prize and the moment is coming as the early preliminary auditions took place in April.

For Season 17 of AGT, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel are all returning to the table. While host Terry Crews will also be returning to AGT for his fourth season. So, when can you watch the new AGT season?

When is Season 17 of America’s Got Talent premiering?

According to NBC, Season 17 of America’s Got Talent is Tuesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can also watch it on Peacock, where you can also watch the older seasons. Episodes air weekly onTuesdays at 8/7c. You can also live stream it on fuboTV (free-trial).

In an interview with Access Hollywood in April, Klum said that the show is a “rollercoaster of emotions” because of the wide variety of talents. “Everyone has a story to tell because they're real people. They're not actors. This is not a movie. This is real life. It's always fun to hear the stories...it never gets boring."

While the pandemic has affected the process of auditions in the past two years, Season 17 will mark the return of full audiences for auditions in front of the judges. So, be sure to not miss out any episode to enjoy some of the best acts in the country.