'Emily in Paris', starring Lilly Collins, will return this December to Netflix. Here, check out when the season 2 is coming out and how things stand.

‘Emily in Paris’ was, arguably, the most divisive and successful Netflix’s show of last year. When the first season was released in October of 2020, many people had high expectations for the show as it was created and produced by Sex And the City mastermind Darren Star.

The show follows Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), a Chicago native marketing executive, who takes a once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity to work in Paris. She found herself trying to adapt herself to her new job, in an unknown city and without speaking much of the language.

While the first season received a lot of criticism about how it portrayed French people and culture, the lack of diversity and… well, tone in general, the series also proved to be a delicious form of escapism and fun for a lot of fans. If you are in the second group, check out the release date for Emily in Paris season 2.

‘Emily in Paris’ season 2: When does the season come out on Netflix?

Season 2 will be available to watch on Netflix on December 22, 2021. Perfect timing for a Christmas binge watching if you don’t want to leave the house. And, don’t worry, because the series will keep true to its purpose and won’t touch the pandemic at all, according to Collins.

Emily in Paris season 1 recap: How things ended for Emily and Gabriel?

So, if you want a quick recap from season 1. In the last episode, Emily loses her job after messing things up with a client at Savoir, fashion designer Pierre Cadault (Jean-Christophe Bouvet). However, she manages to work things out and she ends in a truce with her boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

Now, the juicy part. Gabriel and Emily’s situation. After Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) was set to leave Paris to buy a restaurant in his natal town Normandy, he and Camille (Camille Razat) break up. Let’s remember that Camille’s parents could help him buy the restaurant in which he works, but he doesn’t want their help.

As a result, Emily, who was also seeing Pierre's nephew Mathieu Cadault (Charles Martins), changes her plans to leave on a vacation with Mathieu and instead confesses her feelings for Gabriel, who was supposed to leave the next day. So, they spent the night together.

However, Antoine Lambert, one of Emily’s clients, bought the restaurant in Paris as an “investment” so Gabriel could stay, which Emily learned the next day. The season ends with her receiving a text from Camille, who’s also her friend, wanting to talk about something. There you have it.