The 'Breaking Bad' spinoff 'Better Call Saul', starring Bob Odenkirk, will premiere its sixth and final season this year. Here, check out when and how to watch this show.

When does Season 6 of Better Call Saul premiere? What you need to know

The spinoff of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul is almost coming to an end, as this year it’s sixth (and final) season will premiere on AMC. The prequel, starring Bob Odenkirk, has been well received by fans, which have loved it almost as much as its predecessor.

However, the adventures of Jimmy, Mike, Kim, Gus and the rest of the Albuquerque crew will come to a close. So far, there’s little known about the plot. However, showrunner Peter Gould has said that this season will include more flash-forwards of Jimmy as Gene Takavic.

For this season, the main cast is returning including Bob Odenkirk (Jimmy McGill), Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut), Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler), Patrick Fabian (Howard Hamlin), Michael Mando (Nacho Varga), Tony Dalton (Lalo Salamanca) and Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring). Here, check out how to watch it.

Better Call Saul Season 6: Release date

Season 6 of Better Call Saul premieres on April 18, 2022 on AMC. This season iis divided up into two parts. First, it will air the first seven episodes and it will take a break from May 23 to July 11, when the remaining six episodes will air. The finale will air on August 15, 2022.

What is the schedule for Better Call Saul season 6?

The show will air on Tuesdays at 8 PM. Here, check out the full schedule for season 6:

April 18 (Episodes 1 and 2)

April 25

May 2

May 9

May 16

May 23

July 11

July 18

July 25

August 1

August 8

August 15

When is Better Call Saul Season 5 on Netflix?

If you’re watching the show on Netflix, you have to wait for Season 5 to hit the streaming platform. Better Call Saul season 5 will be available to stream on Netflix on April 4, 2022, just six weeks after season 6 premieres.