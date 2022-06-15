All your favorite contestants from previous reality TV shows will be competing in a brand new series in which they have to give their best to conquer. Here, check out when is ‘The Challenge: USA’ premiering.

If you’re a reality TV competition fan, you surely won’t want to miss the upcoming reality competition of all: ‘The Challenge: USA’. The show will face off contestants from other series such as Big Brother, Love Island, The Amazing Race and Survivor.

Twenty-eight familiar faces from the aforementioned shows will compete in this new show, which will require them “extraordinary athleticism” and “high-octane drama,” according to words from host TJ Lavin, which are featured in the first trailer.

According to the trailer, fans can expect “every week, a new twist. Every week, a new betrayal.” So, who has what it takes to get their second chance? If you don’t want to miss this incredible show, here, check out when the premiere date is.

The Challenge USA: When is the show premiering?

This new competition will pair contestants using an algorithm and will make them face each other to earn money for the accounts. They can do so in two ways: by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents. However, as they’ll never know against whom they will be playing against, making alliances will be more difficult than usual.

All the contestants start with $1,000 in their individual challenge accounts but they can increase the prize or lose it as they start to battle. This exciting new game will premiere Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30 PM, just after the start of Big Brother 24.

However, those $1,000 aren’t the only cash that the winner of the Challenge will take home. Whoever gets the title of Challenge Champion will also win the chance to get into the The Challenge: Global Championship, which is a working title for an upcoming competition.