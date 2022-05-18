'The Great Gatsby' director Baz Luhrmann teamed up with Austin Butler and Tom Hanks for the upcoming musical biopic of rock icon Elvis Presley. Here, check out when the film will be released in the United States.

When does the Elvis' movie come out?: Release date for the upcoming Austin Butler's film

After two years in which most movies were delayed due to the pandemic, 2022 is set to have several big releases. While ‘The Batman’ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ have already hit theaters, the summer will be filled with blockbusters: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Jurassic World: Dominion’ and ‘Elvis’, directed by Baz Luhrmann.

The latter will, probably, not compete in the box office but the musical biopic is aiming high with a top cast. It’s led by Austin Butler, who beat several household names for the role such as Miles Teller, who will be in ‘Maverick’, and Harry Styles, who will be leading ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ alongside Florence Pugh.

Butler will be accompanied by Tom Hanks, who will be portraying Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker, who had a complicated relationship with the rockstar. Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, and Kodi Smit-McPhee complete the cast.

Elvis Presley’s biopic: When does ‘Elvis’ come out?

‘Elvis’ will have its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 25. However, the film will be theatrically released in the United States on June 24, by Warner Bros. Picture. In Australia, it will arrive on June 22.

The script was written by Luhrmann ('Romeo + Juliet', 'The Great Gatsby'), Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner. So far, the first reaction to the film has come from Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late singer, who said that the movie is “nothing short of spectacular."

Butler, 30, has had a long career, mostly in television with series and films. While he had roles in several teen and kids shows, such as Hannah Montana, he has also appeared in theater (The Iceman Cometh) and he played Tex Waston in Quentin Tarantino’s 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'