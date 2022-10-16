Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All,” starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, is set to hit theaters on November 23 in the US. Here, check out what we know about its potential streaming release.

When is 'Bones and All' coming to streaming? Here’s what we know

Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All,” his second collaboration with Timothée Chalamet after the 2017’s romance drama “Call Me By Your Name,” have already received critical acclaim after its premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. It will come to theaters on November 23 in the US.

Chalamet co-star Taylor Russell has also received rave reviews for her performance. They played a young couple that live on the margins of society and they take a road of Ronald Reagan’s America. The film has been described as romantic, beautiful, but also heartbreaking and terrifying.

The movie is based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, and the script was adapted by David Kajganich. The rest of the cast includes: Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, and Jessica Harper.

‘Bones and All’: Will the movie come to streaming and where?

‘Bones and All’ is distributed in the US by MGM, and by Warner Bros. in the rest of the world. That means that its road to streaming is not as clear as productions from other studios such as Sony, Disney or Paramount, that either have their own streaming services or Pay1 deals.

MGM was recently acquired by Amazon for $8.5 billion, which is considered a low price for the near-century-old studio. However, according to Tony Maglio from IndieWire, this doesn’t necessarily mean that all the movies from the studio will end up on Prime Video or what will be the window for streaming.

Some of the recent releases of the studio are "No Time To Die" (2021), which is now available to stream on Amazon Prime, and “House of Gucci” (2021), which is also available on Prime Video and Paramount+. So, when and where “Bones and All” will be available for streaming, it’s still unknown.

*This article will be updated.