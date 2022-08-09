Brad Pitt’s latest action film, “Bullet Train,” hit theaters and it has grossed almost $63 million worldwide. The cast also includes Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad Bunny. Here, check out when and where you can watch this movie online.

The action comedy “Bullet Train,” starring Brad Pitt, has been released in the US and it’s already making numbers. The movie opened with a $30 million in North America and a $62.5 million debut worldwide. However, many fans want to know when they can watch it at home.

“Bullet Train” is directed by former stuntman David Leith, who also helmed "Deadpool 2" and "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw." Based on the Japanese novel, "Maria Beetle," by Kotaro Isaka, the film follows five highly-trained assassins on board a bullet train whose missions connect without them knowing why.

Besides Pitt, the cast includes “The Kissing Booth” star Joey King, “Avengers: Age of Ultron” actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Atlanta” star Brian Tyree Henry, “Warrior” Andrew Koji, and Bad Bunny, in his debut on screen. Sandra Bullock also has a role.

When will ‘Bullet Train’ be available to stream and on which platform?

As Bullet Train recently hit theaters in the US (August 5), it isn’t available to stream just yet and, if the movie follows the schedule of other Sony Pictures recent releases, it won’t be available online in a while.

Sony has a “pay 1 deal” with Netflix, though, so we know that “Bullet Train” will be part of the platform catalog. However, after its theatrical window, the film will be launched on digital, DVD and Blu-Ray around three months after the premiere. Then it will hit Netflix, and then it will move to Hulu or Disney+, as Disney has the “pay 2” deal.

For example, Uncharted, which is also produced by Sony, recently hit Netflix on August 5, nearly six months after its theatrical release. That means that “Bullet Train” could be available to watch online by the end of 2022.

*This article will be updated.