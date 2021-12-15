The long awaited season 4 of Cobra Kai, the sequel series to the Karate Kids films, will be premiering soon on Netflix. Here, check out the official date!

Since it’s premiering in 2018, Cobra Kai has been an extremely successful series. First on Youtube and now on Netflix, the sequel series to the Karate Kid films, which were released between 1984 and 1994, has conquered not only nostalgic fans but also new generations.

Good things for people who love the show is that season 4 is almost here and we already know that the story won’t end, as Netflix confirmed a fifth season that is in production right now. And, if we listen to what the creators have said, it might be at least one more.

If you’re familiar with the show, and already watched the three seasons, you know that the story ended up with a huge ultimatum which, of course, set the tone for the story arc of the season. If you want to know when you can watch season 4 on Netflix, keep reading.

Cobra Kai: When Season 4 premieres on Netflix?

Cobra Kai Season 4 will premiere on December 31, 2021 on Netflix. So you can take January 1st to do nothing else but watch the 10 new episodes without any worries. What better form to start the year, huh?

If you want a recap on how things ended in season 3, let’s remember (if you haven’t watched it, spoilers ahead) that the winner in the All Valley Karate Tournament gets to stay in the martial arts game, while the loser leaves town.

Cobra Kai original sensei John Kreese will face Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence new alliance. However, in the trailer, we get the idea that Kreese will have the help of Terry Silver, who was the main villain in Karate Kid III.