'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is currently available in theaters and just had the best box office opening of 2022 with $185 million. Here, check out when the latest Marvel installment is going to hit Disney Plus.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ serves as the direct sequel of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and follows up the first Doctor Strange film released in 2016. The Marvel film has been a massive success in the box office, grossing $185 million in its domestic debut and being one of the best openings of all time.

‘Multiverse of Madness’ follows Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) dealing with the unknown threats across the Multiverse and introduces America Chavez, a teenager who has the superpower to hop from one universe to another.

The movie, directed by Sam Raimi, also explores how Wanda/Scarlet Witch is dealing with the events after ‘WandaVision’. If you want to experience all the madness from home, here check out when it will be available to watch online.

Is ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ on Disney Plus?

For now, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is only available to watch in theaters. However, like other titles from Marvel such as ‘Eternals’ or ‘’Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, the movie will eventually hit Disney Plus.

It’s expected that ‘Multiverse of Madness’ will be theatrical exclusive for at least 45 days, as happened with those films mentioned before. On the other hand, the sequel of Doctor Strange is one of the biggest films since the pandemic started, which could mean that Hollywood could go back to the traditional scheme of having longer theatrical runs.

For example, ‘No Way Home’ theatrical run was 90 days. Nevertheless, Spider-Man is also a Sony production, so its case is different from Marvel Studios movies. Either way, ‘Multiverse of Madness’ should be available on the streamer in July or August.

*We’ll keep this article updated.