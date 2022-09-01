Don't Worry Darling is 22 days away from opening in theaters nationwide. Harry Styles and Florence Pugh's drama is finally coming to the big screen after much controversy within the team. Here we tell you all about its arrival to streaming, where to see it and when.

Don't Worry Darling is one of the most anticipated productions of the year. The story, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, follows the lives of Alice and Jack Chambers. A young, happy 1950s couple living in the seemingly perfect corporate town of Victory, California, which has been created and paid for by the mysterious company Jack works for.

In August 2019, multiple studios entered a bidding war to acquire Olivia Wilde's project, based on a script that appeared on the Black List (an annual survey of most beloved film scripts that have yet to be produced). Beating out nearly 17 bids, New Line Cinema was the winner of the deal and is charged with bringing the film to the big screen.

Wilde and Pugh are not at their best right now. The lead actress confirmed that she will not be doing any publicity or press events until its premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival, due to her disappointment with Olivia for the way the film was sexualized and how unprofessional she had been on the set.

Don't Worry Darling: Will it be available for streaming?

The Florence Pugh and Harry Styles movie will hit theaters on September 23 of this year and in theory, 45 days after its premiere, it will be added to the HBO Max catalog. It is not yet known exactly if it will be fulfilled, as it has already happened with other productions, such as Elvis. For the moment, the story of Jack and Alice will only be available in theaters.