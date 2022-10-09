“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” starring Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem and Constance Wu, hit theaters this weekend. Here, check out when and how to watch this musical at home.

The film adaptation of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” already arrived in theaters, earning an estimated $11.5 million domestically. The film stars Shawn Mendes as the titular character, and the cast also includes stars such as Javier Bardem and Constance Wu.

“Lyle” is a book series written by Bernard Waber. The film, a live action/CGI musical, was directed by Will Speck. The songs were written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who were behind “The Greatest Showman,” who were joined by Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner, Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick and Joriah Kwam.

The movie has received positive reviews, currently holding a 68 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it has also charmed viewers, as it earned an A- CinemaScore from audiences. Here, check out when it will be available to stream.

When and how to watch “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” at home

For now, “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” is only available to watch in theaters, as it was released on Friday, October 8. So if you want to watch it soon, the best option is to go to a theater near you. However, the film is expected to hit streaming in the upcoming months.

Sony is the film’s distributor and the company has a Pay 1 deal with Netflix. This means that all their movies end up on the platform. However, the latest Sony films released in theaters have come to Netflix between five and six months after the release.

The film follows Josh Primm, who finds Lyle singing the saltwater crocodile living in his attic. Although the young boy is struggling in New York City, Lyle helps him take it easy with songs. However, their neighbor Mr. Grumps wants Lyle to be gone forever, making Primm and Lyle’s boss to team up to help him stay safe.