When is 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' coming out to theaters and streaming?

The last entry of the ‘Despicable Me’ franchise, ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’, will finally come to theaters this summer. According to projections from Variety, the film is expected to make a splash in the box office with a $65-$75 million grossing.

The movie is the direct sequel to 2015’s Minion and it’s set in the 1970s. It will follow a 12-year-old Gru, voiced by Steve Carrell, and his rise to become a supervillain. He will try to join a supervillain group known as the Vicious 6, but after he plans falls he will team with the Minions to face off against the group.

Alan Arkin voices former Vicious 6 leader Wild Knuckles, while the rest of the cast consists of: Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Julie Andrews, Russell Brand, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lungren, Danny Trejo and Lucy Lawless. Check out when you can watch it in cinemas and streaming.

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’: When does the movie come to theaters?

‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ was supposed to release in the summer of 2020 but was delayed twice, first to 2021 and then 2022 amid the pandemic. However, the fact that it’s finally hitting theaters puts an end to the chaos of delayed movies first expected in 2020.

The film will hit theaters this Friday on July 1st, meaning that it will try to engage audiences for the Fourth of July Weekend. The film, from Universal’s Illumination studio, is expected to follow the steps of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and surpass the $100 million mark.

When will ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ be available on streaming?

Despite the latest trend of simultaneous releases in theaters and on streaming, ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ will have an exclusive theatrical window before hitting streaming services. You can buy tickets at your local theater or through a service like Fandango or AMC.

As the film is from Universal, it will be available on Peacock within the first four months of the theatrical release. An official date hasn’t been disclosed, though. Then it will head to Netflix for 10 months after its first run with Peacock comes to an end after four months.